NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

pretty little liars

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Was Just In Toronto & It Looked Like A Vibe (VIDEO)

"WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE..."

Toronto Associate Editor
'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell. Right: Toronto Caribana 2022.

'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell. Right: Toronto Caribana 2022.

@shaymitchell | Instagram

If you went to Caribana this past weekend in Toronto, you might have bumped into Shay Mitchell.

The Pretty Little Liars and You star was in the 6ix last weekend, and on August 3, she shared a TikTok of all of the shenanigans that she got up to when she came back home (after all, she is from the GTA).

@shaymitchell WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE…
♬ Sticky - Drake

"WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE..." the caption reads, in a video that has been viewed over 190,000 times.

At the start of the clip, views of Toronto from the airplane window flash across the screen as Drake's (a.k.a the 6ix God) Honestly Nevermind song, "Sticky", plays in the background.

The rest of the TikTok shows that Mitchell had the ultimate weekend back in the 6ix.

From shopping at some boutique stores to sipping on what appears to be some Aperol Spritz and feasting on some oysters, it looked like Mitchell knew exactly where to go to have a fun time in the city.

The Pretty Little Liars star also went down to OVO Fest, and checked out Toronto's Caribbean Carnival where she ate some food and drank some juice right out of a hollowed-out watermelon.

Mitchell shared even more snaps of her weekend in the 6ix on her Instagram, which she captioned "Bannnaaaa", as a subtle nod to the Caribana festival.

The actress shared more pictures from the event, including some stylish selfies. Matte Babel, Mitchell's husband, also made it to the 'gram in the last picture of the post, which showed him eating some food as Mitchell danced to the music.

In an Ask Me Anything post on her Instagram stories on August 3, one fan asked Mitchell what her favourite thing is about Toronto, as they are from the 6ix, too.

"It's diversity," Mitchell wrote, and shared an article that counted the different ways of how multicultural the city is.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...