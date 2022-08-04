'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Was Just In Toronto & It Looked Like A Vibe (VIDEO)
"WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE..."
If you went to Caribana this past weekend in Toronto, you might have bumped into Shay Mitchell.
The Pretty Little Liars and You star was in the 6ix last weekend, and on August 3, she shared a TikTok of all of the shenanigans that she got up to when she came back home (after all, she is from the GTA).
@shaymitchell WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE…
♬ Sticky - Drake
"WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE..." the caption reads, in a video that has been viewed over 190,000 times.
At the start of the clip, views of Toronto from the airplane window flash across the screen as Drake's (a.k.a the 6ix God) Honestly Nevermind song, "Sticky", plays in the background.
The rest of the TikTok shows that Mitchell had the ultimate weekend back in the 6ix.
From shopping at some boutique stores to sipping on what appears to be some Aperol Spritz and feasting on some oysters, it looked like Mitchell knew exactly where to go to have a fun time in the city.
The Pretty Little Liars star also went down to OVO Fest, and checked out Toronto's Caribbean Carnival where she ate some food and drank some juice right out of a hollowed-out watermelon.
Mitchell shared even more snaps of her weekend in the 6ix on her Instagram, which she captioned "Bannnaaaa", as a subtle nod to the Caribana festival.
The actress shared more pictures from the event, including some stylish selfies. Matte Babel, Mitchell's husband, also made it to the 'gram in the last picture of the post, which showed him eating some food as Mitchell danced to the music.
In an Ask Me Anything post on her Instagram stories on August 3, one fan asked Mitchell what her favourite thing is about Toronto, as they are from the 6ix, too.
"It's diversity," Mitchell wrote, and shared an article that counted the different ways of how multicultural the city is.