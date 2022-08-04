'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Reveals Her 3 Favourite Restaurants In Toronto
The actress spent a weekend in the 6ix.
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell isn't keeping her favourite Toronto restaurants a secret. The celeb was hanging out in the 6ix last weekend, and she recently spilled the tea on the best places to eat in the city.
On an Instagram Q&A, Mitchell was asked what her top three restaurants in the city are. She posted her answers to her story on August 3, and here's where she loves to eat when visiting Toronto.
@shaymitchell WKND IN TORONTO BE LIKE…
♬ Sticky - Drake
Mitchell dubbed PAI Northern Thai Kitchen the best spot for Thai food. The venue has several locations and is known for its Pad Thai.
When it comes to pizza, Mitchell's place of choice is Bitondo Pizzeria. The iconic restaurant has been serving up slices in the Little Italy area for years, and you can also find sandwiches and panzerotti here.
But her favourite restaurant overall? The star revealed that Joso's, a Yorkville seafood spot, is her go-to. The upscale eatery has decor inspired by the Dalmatian Coast, and you can enjoy risotto, pasta, salads, and more.
Screenshot of Shay Mitchell's Instagram story.@shaymitchell | Instagram
She also mentioned that her most-missed restaurant is Island Foods, a Caribbean eatery that closed its King Street location in 2019. However, you can still visit its Don Mills location, and a Markham spot is set to open soon.
Mitchell documented her trip to the 6ix in a TikTok, where she can be seen living it up at Toronto's Caribbean Carnival, shopping, and more.
There are several other restaurants in the city that have received shout-outs by celebs, including Sotto Sotto and Ruby Soho.