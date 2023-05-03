I Tried Shay Mitchell's Favourite Toronto Restaurant & It Caught Me So Off Guard (VIDEO)
The Pretty Little Liars star loves this spot. 🍤🐟.
It's no surprise that celebrities have a few favourite Toronto restaurants that they enjoy visiting, but did you know that Shay Mitchell and Drake both praise this one seafood spot in the 6ix?
Pretty Little Liars and You actress Shay Mitchell said this Toronto seafood restaurant is one of her go-to's, but my visit caught me so off guard.
In an Instagram Q&A, the actress listed her top three Toronto food spots and said Joso's is her favourite restaurant. According to the host at Joso's, Mitchell comes to the restaurant every time she visits and they call her by her first name.
Interestingly enough, if you're a Drake fan, then you've probably heard him give this restaurant a shout-out. In his song "5AM in Toronto," he said, "Eating like I'm seated at Swish, Sotto and Joso's."
Mira and Drake posing in the same spot.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
He even shot his Take Care album picture at the restaurant and according to the staff, it's pretty common for people to come in and reenact the same pose. I am guilty of that and had a lot of fun trying to be as Drizzy as possible.
Anyways, I went to Joso's in Toronto to try out Shay Mitchell's top-rated restaurant, and it was worth every dollar I spent.
Getting a reservation at Joso's
Trying to get a reservation at the seafood restaurant was super easy. All you have to do is log in to your OpenTable account and find a time slot that best suits you.
The outside of Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I did have to make a reservation a week in advance, and my booking was for 8:15 p.m., which is a little later than when I typically enjoy having dinner, so if you wanted to eat at 7:00, I'd make sure to keep your eyes peeled for that time slot. But, unfortunately, I didn't find any within two weeks that followed.
However, it's also worth noting that a credit card is required for the reservation and any no-shows or cancellations a day in advance will be subject to a $50 charge per person.
The atmosphere
What shocked me the most about this restaurant was the unusual interior decor.
Unlike any other expensive seafood spots I've ever been to, this place is definitely one I'll remember forever.
The entrance at Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The space is filled with art inspired by Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, where Joso and his wife, the couple who started the restaurant, are from. The art in the restaurant is all his work and it's pretty provocative.
The first floor of Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The art had a lot of breasts and nudity present within it but delivered in a very particular way. The statues were bursting with colours and drawings filled with detail.
Mira Nabulsi and Joso's statue.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I sat on the second floor, with a lot of art hanging on the walls. There was also a statue of Joso's head behind me, making me giggle while taking selfies.
The art on Joso's menu.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The menu has a drawing of a woman with rather large breasts, which was kind of the restaurant's icon. There were statues of this woman on the window sills, which was the first thing I spotted at the entrance.
The restaurant is a perfect date spot too, because it's small and intimate. The majority of tables were pairs rather than larger groups.
The food
You've probably been waiting for this part, but if Drake and Mitchell love this place, then you know what I'm about to say. The food was scrumptious.
I can honestly say the fried calamari and shrimp were the best I ever had, and coming from the Middle East, I've had my fair share.
Fried calamari and shrimp at Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The $30 starter was so crispy and flavourful. I didn't even want a sauce to dip them in. Honestly, I'll probably return for this one dish because it was worth every bite.
A plate of fish.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
As part of the experience, the server brings around a plate of fresh fish for you to choose from. Each fish is from a different place around the world and has its own flavour description.
I went for the spigola, which was $65 and is a European seabass, similar to a branzino.
Cooked fish, with a potato salad and vegetables.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The fish was cooked perfectly and we were able to get it descaled, which I loved. With the right amount of seasoning and a splash of lemon, this fish melted in my mouth.
I had ordered a potato salad and a side of vegetables to accommodate the flavour, but I was so invested in the fish I hardly touched the other dishes.
The service
The service was phenomenal. The servers taught me more about fish, advised me on what to order, and were prompt.
Plus, the host gave me quite a history lesson about Joso's. The restaurant first opened 45 years ago in Toronto by Joso and his wife. Their grandchild actually works in the kitchen, and the current owners are their children.
Shay Mitchell's picture at Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
They also shared a bunch of fun facts about Shay Mitchell's visits. Apparently, her hair salon is right around the corner!
At Joso's, the actor enjoys many dishes, such as fresh fish, but the Alla Sicilana is one of her go-to's. This is a pasta dish with black sepia ink sauce, unique to Joso's.
She is also very cheerful and always a delight to serve.
Final thoughts
Mira Nabulsi at Joso's.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Overall, I really enjoyed my time at Joso's and can honestly say that it is one of the best seafood spots in the city.
Not only is the food excellent, but the vibe is immaculate. For such a fancy and pricey place, you wouldn't expect to be sitting in an art gallery filled with so many gems.
Everywhere you look while seated, you'll find an art piece that seriously grabs your attention. So, as you can imagine, my conversation at the dinner table mostly revolved around analyzing the art and admiring its shapes and colours while commenting on the flavourful food.
In my books, that sounds like a great time. So if you were hoping to check out Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell's favourite Toronto restaurant make sure to go to Joso's on 202 Davenport Road.