11 Toronto Restaurants That Reality TV Stars Love To Hit Up Whenever They're In Town

From The Bachelor to Property Brothers & Too Hot To Handle. 👀

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
11 Toronto Restaurants That Reality TV Stars Love To Hit Up Whenever They're In Town
@harboursixty | Instagram, Courtesy of Brendan Scanzano

Ever wonder where celebs like to hang out in Toronto? We asked local reality tv stars what their favourite restaurants in the city are, and some even shared what their go-to order is.

From romantic venues to rooftop patios, these places are celebrity-approved, so you know they must be good!

Ruby Soho

Courtesy of Brendan Scanzano

Toronto local Brendan Scanzano, who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Canada, tells Narcity that when it comes to restaurants, Ruby Soho is his top pick.

"Growing up in a beautiful, diverse city like Toronto, we are very fortunate to have many amazing restaurants here," he says. "My favourite spot is no doubt Ruby Soho, not just for food, but for nightlife as well. The staff at Ruby Soho are incredible and never fail to make myself and others feel at home."

"My go-to dish would have to be the Soho Smash Burger. Executive Chef Drew Anthony is very talented and the menu has many different options to choose from. From brunch, to shareables, and a late night menu, they do it right at Ruby Soho. They also have an incredible cocktail menu along with great beers on tap, you can never run out of options!"

Website

Harbour 60

Toronto is filled with romantic restaurants, but according to Too Hot To Handle's Carly Lawrence, Harbour 60 is the perfect spot to bring your date. In an interview with Narcity, she revealed that the swanky steakhouse would be one of her go-to spots for a date night.

Website

PAI

If Thai food is the way to your heart, then look no further than this spot. PAI Northern Thai Kitchen serves authentic curries, noodles, and more, and it's one of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott's favourite restaurants in the city.

Website

Dailo

Survivor winner Erika Casupanan told Narcity about her favourite place to eat in her home city, Toronto, and she even went there to celebrate her victory.

"My favourite restaurant in the city is Dailo on College Street," she says. "They do a modern take on Asian food and the cocktails are amazing, there is always a new one to try! I go nuts for the dumplings which change every few months."

"The pumpkin dumplings are my favourite. The big mac bao is amazing. The smoked duck is a must-try and unlike anything I've eaten before. I actually went to Dailo for dinner the day after the Survivor 41 finale to celebrate my win! The staff was so generous. I basically couldn't move after dinner."

Website

Khao San Road

The Property Brothers can't get enough of Khao San Road, a Thai restaurant with three flavours of Pad Thai and other authentic dishes.

Website

Akira Back

According to Bachelor in Paradise Canada star Caitlin Clemmens, this Toronto restaurant is worth checking out.

"One of my favourites would be Akira Back," she reveals. "The restaurant has a posh, intimate ambiance that makes it a great spot for a date night or a night out with friends. I'm a huge fan of Asian fusion food and a sucker for a great cocktail — Akira Back does an excellent job with both! My favourite dishes have to be the Tuna/Mushroom Pizza, the Wagyu Tacos and all things sashimi/nigiri. In terms of cocktails their take on a margarita is one of my favourites."

Website

Lavelle

When it comes to a night out on the town, Too Hot To Handle's Obi Nnadi can be found at this spot. "A fun night out in Toronto would definitely consist of dinner at Lavelle," he tells Narcity. Complete with a bar, rooftop patio, and pool, this restaurant is definitely one to visit for a good time.

Website

CINCO

Next time you're craving Mexican food, you'll want to head to this spot, which is recommended by Property Brothers. CINCO Mexican Restaurant serves gourmet tacos and spiced rotisserie chicken that will satisfy all your cravings.

Website

The Chase

This elegant, rooftop restaurant is the place to go for a romantic night out, according to Carly Lawrence. The venue boasts towering views and fancy cocktails, and has a gorgeous terrace for summer dates. The restaurant was also recommended by Too Hot To Handle Season 3 contestant Obi Nnadi.

Website

Baro

With a lush patio and dreamy decor, Baro is worth checking out on your next dinner date. Obi Nnadi says that a fun night out for him would start with "grab[bing] some margaritas at Baro".

Website

Piano Piano

Another Property Brothers favourite, Piano Piano offers wood-fired pizza and other traditional Italian dishes in a whimsical environment.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

