Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
bachelor in paradise

8 Of The Cringiest Canadian Clichés On This Season's 'Bachelor In Paradise'

That loon call between commercials was 👌.

8 Of The Cringiest Canadian Clichés On This Season's 'Bachelor In Paradise'
Citytv | Handout

The inaugural season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada may have come to an end, but these wonderfully cringey Canadian clichés will live in our hearts forever.

It wouldn't be Canada without lots of plaid, raccoon visits, and even cowboys, and here's a look back at some of the most memorable, most Canadian moments that happened at Northern Ontario's Camp Paradise.

The loon call between commercials

What better way to let Canadians know that it's time for a commercial break than with a good old loon call? The sound of crunching maple leaves probably would've worked too, but the loon call did set the summer camp vibe.

The typical Canadian decor

Are you even in Canada if you're not surrounded by plaid? From checkered pillows to plaid, moose, and beaver floaties, there was no mistaking which country this show took place in.

Citytv | Handout

The bugs!

It's not a summer getaway without bugs, and Camp Paradise was no exception. From spiders in the cabins to mosquitos everywhere, Canadians can all relate to the constant need to douse yourself in insect repellent.

Everything about Joey

Joey, also known as the "speedo-wearing cowboy" from Alberta, stole the spotlight as soon as he set foot in Paradise sporting his iconic pink, very revealing bathing suit. With his cowboy attire and country-boy charm, Joey is probably one of the most Canadian parts of the whole show.

Citytv | Handout

The classic "Canadians are nice"

New Yorkers Kamil and Illeana wasted no time in commenting on the classic "nice Canadian" stereotype.

"They are really nice, you guys are so sweet and polite," Kamil said in episode one. "New Yorkers are like sharks."

The themed dates

Hockey and wood-chopping may not scream romance, but they're enough to steal any Canadian's heart. Contestants enjoyed these activities together at Camp Paradise, as well as dancing to "Canadian Summer" by Dean Brody.

Citytv | Handout

The land of maple syrup & bacon

The show even gave a nod to some of Canada's favourite dishes: maple syrup and bacon.

"I heard you guys got great maple syrup," one voice-over proclaimed in episode one.

In the same episode, Illeana added, "I am ready for some Canadian bacon."

The raccoon walking in like it owned the place

Where there are bonfires and food, there are usually raccoons. One little critter joined some contestants one night for a snack, leaving them wondering if they "should panic".

Another scuttled across the roof during an interview.

From Your Site Articles

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Adam Kunder Shares Some Pro Dating Tips & How To Handle Rejection

"Even a failure is just a blessing in disguise."

Bachelor In Paradise Canada | Handout, @adamkunder | Instagram

The first-ever season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada is in full swing, and one of the romantic hopefuls featured on the show was Adam Kunder, a 28-year-old firefighter from Windsor, Ontario.

Kunder arrived at Camp Paradise during episode four, and while many contestants were already coupled up, he still managed to go on some hot dates (resulting in lots of drama).

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Just Got 3 New Guys & Here's What We Know About Them

Two of them are local Canadians!

@alex_bordy | Instagram, @joshguvi | Instagram

Episode three of Bachelor In Paradise Canada featured the very first Rose Ceremony as well as some fresh new singles that have joined the camp.

Three male contestants (two of which are Canadian locals) were added to the mix, and here's what we know about them so far.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Is Showing Her Fiancé Her Fave Spots Around Toronto

Serena also took Joe around her hometown Markham!

@serena_pitt | Instagram, @joeamabile1 | Instagram

Bachelor In Paradise star Serena Pitt walked away from the seventh season of the show engaged to fiancé Joe Amabile, and she's been showing him all around Toronto.

Pitt bagged "grocery store Joe's" heart, and the pair are currently doing long-distance from Chicago and Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Where 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Could Live In Toronto

A few classic neighbourhoods are on the list!

@serena _pitt | Instagram, Yanmingzhang | Dreamstime

Where would Bachelor nation stars want to live in Toronto?

Bachelor In Paradise season seven stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile walked out of paradise engaged, and now the love birds are looking for some real estate.

Keep Reading Show less