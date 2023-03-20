'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Revealed Its Season 2 Cast & So Many Of Them Are From Ontario
The release date was also announced! 🌹
Get ready for more drama, scandals and roses because a brand new season of Bachelor in Paradise Canadais coming soon and the cast was just revealed.
The reality TV series first launched in 2021 and season 2 will premiere on May 8, 2023, on Citytv. The show is set in a brand new location and features a mix Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni, as well as Bachelor Nation singles.
The "romantic hopefuls" range in age from 22 to 34, and ten of the 27 contestants are from Ontario. The cast list includes St. Catharine's Lisa Mancini and Toronto's Maria Garcia-Sanchez who both starred in the show's first season.
This year's host, Sharleen Joynt, is also an Ontario local. The Ottawa resident appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor and is back to help others find love.
Here are all of the Ontario contestants you can expect to see on this season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada. You can find the complete cast list on the Citytv website.
Godfrey Mangwiza
Age: 29
City: Toronto, ON
About: This "undefeated boxing champion" and self-proclaimed "King of Finesse" is ready to find love in Paradise. He's family-oriented and is looking for a loyal partner.
Jake Ondrus
Age: 22
City: Toronto, ON
About: Known as "bold, wise, and a free spirit" this Toronto local is searching for someone who "has a passion for life, and leads a healthy and active lifestyle." He's a coach and health advocate and loves a good gym session.
Juan Pablo Osorio
Age: 32
City: Toronto, ON
About: Fitness coach Juan spends his time in both Canada and Columbia and enjoys reading, meditating, and exercising. He's looking for a "healthy relationship built on love, communication, and trust" and his ideal first date would be something nature-focused (think long walks on the beach).
Lisa Mancini
Age: 29
City: St. Catharines, ON
About: You might recognize this face. Cosplay artist and former Bachelor Canada and Bachelor in Paradise Canada contestant Lisa is back for another chance at finding love. She is "still single and ready to mingle" and is hoping to find a "goal-oriented man."
Maria Garcia-Sanchez
Age: 30
City: Toronto, ON and Cartagena, Columbia
About: Back for another season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, designer Maria is searching for "someone with a thirst for knowledge, a positive outlook on life, empathy towards others." She has a "colourful personality" and is "ready to let her guard down."
Marilyn Smith
Age: 26
City: Toronto, ON
About: This executive assistant is "bringing the glam to Paradise" and is on the hunt for "someone honest, funny, empathetic, and emotionally mature." She's never had a serious relationship but who knows what could be waiting for her in Paradise.
Nithisha Ketheeswaran
Age: 26
City: Stouffille, ON
About: This "headstrong" contestant hopes to find a "romantic, adventurous, and emotionally vulnerable man" in Paradise. Her ideal date would be a private country music concert but she's also down for a beach date.
Paige Allen
Age: 31
City: Toronto, ON
About: This contestant goes by the name of "Party Paige" so there's no doubt she'll be bringing some fun to Paradise. She's looking for her "Prince Charming" and a fresh start on the show.
Shazeeda Gafoor
Age: 24
City: Toronto, ON
About: Model and yoga instructor Shaz is an "old soul" who loves reading and hanging out with friends. Her perfect date would be a visit to a museum and an "intimate dinner."
Matia Marcantuoni
Age: 28
City: Toronto, ON and Miami, FL
About: After an injury took him out of the NHL, Matia started his own streetwear brand and is now "looking for a genuine connection that will stand the test of time." He's inspired by his parents' relationship which has lasted over 30 years.