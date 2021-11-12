'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Adam Kunder Shares Some Pro Dating Tips & How To Handle Rejection
"Even a failure is just a blessing in disguise."
The first-ever season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada is in full swing, and one of the romantic hopefuls featured on the show was Adam Kunder, a 28-year-old firefighter from Windsor, Ontario.
Kunder arrived at Camp Paradise during episode four, and while many contestants were already coupled up, he still managed to go on some hot dates (resulting in lots of drama).
His journey to find love came to an end when he was eliminated during the rose ceremony. Kunder chatted with Narcity and shared some of his dating tips, as well as what his plans are for the future.
What advice would you give to people in the dating world?
"For people trying to put themselves out there on dates and meet someone, [...] just understand your self-worth, understand that you're worthy of anyone and anything and believe in yourself," Kunder says.
"And always take those shots, no matter what. Every shot you don't take you miss, and even a failure is just a blessing in disguise."
He explains that confidence is key when it comes to dating, even when things don't work out.
"Even if you get rejected, even if you get thrown down, get back up. There's always the next one, or another one. And just be you. Be honest, and be you."
What would your ideal date look like?
"I'm a big picnic guy," he says.
"Even in the winter months or the colder months, bringing a bunch of blankets, making a charcuterie board, bringing a couple bottles of wine."
He'd set the mood by playing music through a speaker or even on his guitar.
"Either just backup somewhere nice, watch the sunset, sit on the tailgate or even set up a nice picnic. And just watch the sunset and dance under the stars and the moonlight, drink wine and eat cheese and meat, that's my kind of night."
Bachelor In Paradise Canada | Handout
Can we expect to see you on another Bachelor show in the future?
"I think you might see me, we'll see," Kunder hints. "We'll see what happens [...] I'd be up for it."
For now, he plans to do things like "firefighting, some modelling, some acting."
"I'm going to take a bit of time off and go travel a bit, go down South and bring out the old backpack and hit the dirty, dusty trail. But after that, definitely, I think you might see me on some shows, hopefully. Fingers crossed."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.