Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
bachelor in paradise

'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & You Can Apply Right Now

Will you accept this rose?

'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & You Can Apply Right Now
Citytv | Handout

Calling all single Pringles! Canada's very first season of Bachelor In Paradise has come to an end, but season two is already in the works, and you can apply right now.

The show is looking for Canadian citizens who are 19 or older and ready to find love.

Applicants must be available for up to four weeks during May and June 2022. The filming location has not been revealed yet, but the show promises that "it will be the perfect location to fall in love".

Bachelor In Paradise Canada Citytv | Handout

Similar to season one, you can expect to see a mix of past Bachelor stars and newcomers on season two.

The application, which is available on the Citytv website, consists of several questions about yourself, and you'll also need to submit a short video as well as some photos.

If you've been chosen to move onto the next phase of auditions, someone will contact you by the end of May 2022. Who knows, you could just end up with the final rose!

From Your Site Articles

8 Of The Cringiest Canadian Clichés On This Season's 'Bachelor In Paradise'

That loon call between commercials was 👌.

Citytv | Handout

The inaugural season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada may have come to an end, but these wonderfully cringey Canadian clichés will live in our hearts forever.

It wouldn't be Canada without lots of plaid, raccoon visits, and even cowboys, and here's a look back at some of the most memorable, most Canadian moments that happened at Northern Ontario's Camp Paradise.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Adam Kunder Shares Some Pro Dating Tips & How To Handle Rejection

"Even a failure is just a blessing in disguise."

Bachelor In Paradise Canada | Handout, @adamkunder | Instagram

The first-ever season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada is in full swing, and one of the romantic hopefuls featured on the show was Adam Kunder, a 28-year-old firefighter from Windsor, Ontario.

Kunder arrived at Camp Paradise during episode four, and while many contestants were already coupled up, he still managed to go on some hot dates (resulting in lots of drama).

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Just Got 3 New Guys & Here's What We Know About Them

Two of them are local Canadians!

@alex_bordy | Instagram, @joshguvi | Instagram

Episode three of Bachelor In Paradise Canada featured the very first Rose Ceremony as well as some fresh new singles that have joined the camp.

Three male contestants (two of which are Canadian locals) were added to the mix, and here's what we know about them so far.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Is Showing Her Fiancé Her Fave Spots Around Toronto

Serena also took Joe around her hometown Markham!

@serena_pitt | Instagram, @joeamabile1 | Instagram

Bachelor In Paradise star Serena Pitt walked away from the seventh season of the show engaged to fiancé Joe Amabile, and she's been showing him all around Toronto.

Pitt bagged "grocery store Joe's" heart, and the pair are currently doing long-distance from Chicago and Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less