'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & You Can Apply Right Now
Will you accept this rose?
Calling all single Pringles! Canada's very first season of Bachelor In Paradise has come to an end, but season two is already in the works, and you can apply right now.
The show is looking for Canadian citizens who are 19 or older and ready to find love.
Applicants must be available for up to four weeks during May and June 2022. The filming location has not been revealed yet, but the show promises that "it will be the perfect location to fall in love".
Similar to season one, you can expect to see a mix of past Bachelor stars and newcomers on season two.
The application, which is available on the Citytv website, consists of several questions about yourself, and you'll also need to submit a short video as well as some photos.
If you've been chosen to move onto the next phase of auditions, someone will contact you by the end of May 2022. Who knows, you could just end up with the final rose!