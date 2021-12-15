Trending Tags

bachelor in paradise

This 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Just Moved To Toronto & They've Had Some Culture Shocks

They say they are getting the "authentic city experience."

Citytv | Handout

Canada's first season of Bachelor In Paradise has come to a close, and while not everyone was able to find true love, this couple left Camp Paradise hand-in-hand.

Model Angela Amezcua from South Carolina and yoga instructor Brendan Morgan from Alberta were the only couple to make it off the show, and now they're starting a life together in Toronto.

During the After The Final Rose special which aired on December 12, Amezcua announced that the pair have "signed a lease together" and are "making it work in the real world."

The couple chatted with Narcity about their new life in the city as well as some of the little culture shocks that came with the move.

What made you choose Toronto?

"I think it just made the most sense for both of us," Amezcua says. "It was kind of our meeting spot."

"We're both in the modelling industry, and I know Brendan has a lot of opportunity here, and I'm hoping to as well. It's more of a bigger city and he grew up outside of here."

"We're in the heart of downtown," Morgan says. "Without giving it away too much, we're pretty much right in the core. We're getting that full and true authentic city experience."

"We love our spot!" Amezcua adds.

What is different about Toronto life?

While Morgan grew up just outside of Toronto, Amezcua, who was living in South Carolina, is still getting used to a few things about life in Canada. As an American, she says she's noticed "little things" that both cultures do differently.

"You guys say 'washroom' instead of 'bathroom' or 'restroom'. So anytime I'm out and I'm like, 'where's your bathroom?' I'm like, oh my gosh, my American is showing, because it feels funny to me to say 'washroom'."

She also pointed out that Canadians say, "zed" instead of "zee."

And then, of course, there's the weather.

"Obviously the weather is different in South Carolina. I was living in moisture, basically, and I come here, and..." she laughs. "I just got a humidifier for us."

"No, I mean, I feel like I transitioned really, really nicely. I don't feel out of place. I don't feel out of my zone. So I love it up here, actually."

Bachelor In Paradise Canada Citytv | Handout

What are your favourite things to do in Toronto?

Since their relationship had to be hush-hush until the finale of Bachelor In Paradise Canada, Amezcua and Morgan haven't had a chance to explore too many places together.

"Technically we weren't supposed to be out and about," Morgan explains. "But I mean, we've gone to a few places with masks on and hats."

"I think we just really enjoy all of Toronto. You know, there's so many different places and just nooks that you can experience."

"We like just wandering around," Amezcua says.

"Yeah, going on long walks," Morgan adds. "Angela loves architecture, I do as well. So it's cool to just get out."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

