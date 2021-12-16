This 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Had To Keep Their Romance A Secret But It Wasn't Easy
They came up with a "safe cover" after being spotted.
After being the only couple to make it out of Camp Paradise together, Angela Amezcua and Brendan Morgan had to wait until the finale of Bachelor In Paradise Canada before they could make their relationship public so as not to spoil the show.
Amezcua, a model from South Carolina, and Morgan, a yoga instructor from Alberta, have finally been able to let their love shine after nearly six months of secrecy.
The couple recently moved to Toronto to start the next chapter of their lives together, and they told Narcity all about going public and the challenges that came with keeping their relationship a secret.
How does it feel to finally go public with your relationship?
"Great," Amezcua says. "We've been hiding this almost six months, it's been a long time coming. We had our first public lunch date outing yesterday, it was nice to finally go to a restaurant and do something normal."
"We've been kind of cooped up inside," Morgan says. "It's not bad because it's been somewhat cold. It's nice to actually just be able to go out and go to a restaurant and to sit down and eat without having to worry about someone spotting us or something like that."
Were you ever spotted together?
While they weren't technically supposed to be out in public together, Amezcua and Morgan did occasionally venture outside, sometimes disguised in "hats and sunglasses and masks".
Morgan recalls one time when their cover was almost blown.
"[Angela] was recognized in a washroom by a bachelorette party or something. And they asked, 'who's that guy you're with?' And she told them I was her gay friend!"
"I was like 'He's my gay best friend,'" Amezcua laughs. "That was a safe cover."
What are your thoughts on being the only couple that stayed together?
"I think Ang and I, we approached paradise with a more realistic mentality," Morgan explains. "Whereas I think the other couples there were a little wishful and might just have been saying things that they really weren't willing to follow through with."
"The only thing that surprised me was everybody was so coupled up throughout the whole thing that it's ironic almost, I guess, that Brendan and I are the only couple that made it past because it was so coupley the whole time," Amezcua says.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.