Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
bachelor in paradise

This 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Had To Keep Their Romance A Secret But It Wasn't Easy

They came up with a "safe cover" after being spotted.

This 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Had To Keep Their Romance A Secret But It Wasn't Easy
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

After being the only couple to make it out of Camp Paradise together, Angela Amezcua and Brendan Morgan had to wait until the finale of Bachelor In Paradise Canada before they could make their relationship public so as not to spoil the show.

Amezcua, a model from South Carolina, and Morgan, a yoga instructor from Alberta, have finally been able to let their love shine after nearly six months of secrecy.

The couple recently moved to Toronto to start the next chapter of their lives together, and they told Narcity all about going public and the challenges that came with keeping their relationship a secret.

How does it feel to finally go public with your relationship?

"Great," Amezcua says. "We've been hiding this almost six months, it's been a long time coming. We had our first public lunch date outing yesterday, it was nice to finally go to a restaurant and do something normal."

"We've been kind of cooped up inside," Morgan says. "It's not bad because it's been somewhat cold. It's nice to actually just be able to go out and go to a restaurant and to sit down and eat without having to worry about someone spotting us or something like that."

Were you ever spotted together?

While they weren't technically supposed to be out in public together, Amezcua and Morgan did occasionally venture outside, sometimes disguised in "hats and sunglasses and masks".

Morgan recalls one time when their cover was almost blown.

"[Angela] was recognized in a washroom by a bachelorette party or something. And they asked, 'who's that guy you're with?' And she told them I was her gay friend!"

"I was like 'He's my gay best friend,'" Amezcua laughs. "That was a safe cover."

Bachelor In Paradise Canada Citytv | Handout

What are your thoughts on being the only couple that stayed together?

"I think Ang and I, we approached paradise with a more realistic mentality," Morgan explains. "Whereas I think the other couples there were a little wishful and might just have been saying things that they really weren't willing to follow through with."

"The only thing that surprised me was everybody was so coupled up throughout the whole thing that it's ironic almost, I guess, that Brendan and I are the only couple that made it past because it was so coupley the whole time," Amezcua says.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

This 'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Just Moved To Toronto & They've Had Some Culture Shocks

They say they are getting the "authentic city experience."

Citytv | Handout

Canada's first season of Bachelor In Paradise has come to a close, and while not everyone was able to find true love, this couple left Camp Paradise hand-in-hand.

Model Angela Amezcua from South Carolina and yoga instructor Brendan Morgan from Alberta were the only couple to make it off the show, and now they're starting a life together in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & You Can Apply Right Now

Will you accept this rose?

Citytv | Handout

Calling all single Pringles! Canada's very first season of Bachelor In Paradise has come to an end, but season two is already in the works, and you can apply right now.

The show is looking for Canadian citizens who are 19 or older and ready to find love.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Of The Cringiest Canadian Clichés On This Season's 'Bachelor In Paradise'

That loon call between commercials was 👌.

Citytv | Handout

The inaugural season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada may have come to an end, but these wonderfully cringey Canadian clichés will live in our hearts forever.

It wouldn't be Canada without lots of plaid, raccoon visits, and even cowboys, and here's a look back at some of the most memorable, most Canadian moments that happened at Northern Ontario's Camp Paradise.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Adam Kunder Shares Some Pro Dating Tips & How To Handle Rejection

"Even a failure is just a blessing in disguise."

Bachelor In Paradise Canada | Handout, @adamkunder | Instagram

The first-ever season of Bachelor In Paradise Canada is in full swing, and one of the romantic hopefuls featured on the show was Adam Kunder, a 28-year-old firefighter from Windsor, Ontario.

Kunder arrived at Camp Paradise during episode four, and while many contestants were already coupled up, he still managed to go on some hot dates (resulting in lots of drama).

Keep Reading Show less