Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
bachelor in paradise

Here's Where 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Could Live In Toronto

A few classic neighbourhoods are on the list!

Here's Where 'Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Could Live In Toronto
@serena _pitt | Instagram, Yanmingzhang | Dreamstime

Where would Bachelor nation stars want to live in Toronto?

Bachelor In Paradise season seven stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile walked out of paradise engaged, and now the love birds are looking for some real estate.

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Shares Where In T.O. She & Joe Amabile Could Live #shorts www.youtube.com

Pitt told Narcity she and Amabile are looking to move in together this April after his lease in Chicago is up.

Pitt and her boo are currently doing long-distance between Toronto and Chicago, and although they still see each other often, Pitt says they "want to do life together, not in separate places."

Pitt says they're debating between getting two places, one in Chicago and one in Toronto, and splitting their time between them or moving to New York.

Pitt says when it comes to Toronto, she likes the idea of being in the Yonge and Eglinton area, but Amabile "really liked" King West and Trinity Bellwoods.


Pitt added that Trinity Bellwoods is "very hipstery, though."

"We would definitely have to look around a little bit more," she concluded.

New York may be pulling ahead in the couple's real estate race. Pitt says New York Is "more likely" because the couple wants to "be able to come home and have a home base together where all of [their] stuff is in one place."

"We have a lot of friends, and he loves New York. He's always wanted to live there. So it's kind of seeming like that will be a good fit right now."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Is When 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Realized She Wanted To Marry Joe

"You kind of just throw logic out of the window in that moment and follow your heart."

@serena_pitt | Instagram, @joeamabile1 | Instagram

Bachelor In Paradise star Serena Pitt is no longer a single woman! The 23-year-old from Markham, Ontario, found love with Joe Amabile, affectionately known as "grocery store Joe," on season seven of the show.

Pitt was previously on the 25th season of The Bachelor, and Amabile became the fan favourite grocery store owner on season 14 of The Bachelorette, but neither found love on their first try.

Keep Reading Show less

'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Is Living It Up With Her New Fiancé In Toronto

They've been checking out all the popular restaurants.

@joeamabile1| Instagram, @serena_pitt | Instagram

Love is in the air for couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, whose engagement was just revealed during the Bachelor in Paradise finale on October 5.

Pitt, a Toronto local who first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, has been showing fiancé Amabile around Toronto, and they've been hitting up some popular spots according to their social media posts.

Keep Reading Show less

We Have Actual Proof That 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Dean Unglert Is Visiting Kristina Schulman's Hometown AS WE SPEAK

Bachelor spies are real AF.
deanie_babies

OKAY hold everything - where tf are the Bachelor in Paradise cameras because THIS is reality TV gold. If you've been keeping up with my Bachelor in Paradise antics, you'll know that Dean and I have been very close and personal these days - which means I'm very invested in his love life. 

via @deanie_babies

Keep Reading Show less

I Partied With 'The Bachelor In Paradise' Stars And This Is What Happened

Turns out Dean was a big fan of my recaps!!
deanie_babies

This past Friday, I had the pleasure of throwing back a few drinks with some of my favourite reality TV stars. When I got the e-vite from Eligible Magazine & EVERLEIGH Toronto, I literally shrieked with joy. As a regular Bachelor/Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise media correspondent, I was beyond thrilled to get to see some of my favourite Bachelor stars face to face. 

via @benzornlife

Keep Reading Show less