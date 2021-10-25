'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Is Showing Her Fiancé Her Fave Spots Around Toronto
Serena also took Joe around her hometown Markham!
Bachelor In Paradise star Serena Pitt walked away from the seventh season of the show engaged to fiancé Joe Amabile, and she's been showing him all around Toronto.
Pitt bagged "grocery store Joe's" heart, and the pair are currently doing long-distance from Chicago and Toronto.
Pitt told Narcity that she and Amabile have only had about a "day and a half" to explore the 6ix, but the couple made the most of their time checking out popular areas like Trinity Bellwoods and King West.
"We got to go to Trinity Bellwoods, and we did a little walk around that area and the park and sat and hung out there for a while," said Pitt.
"We went out on King West. We did Gusto 101. We went to Buca. We went to Ruby Soho. We got to do a little taste of some good restaurants and bars in that area."
The pair also paid homage to Bachelor nation tradition with an IRL hometown date.
"I got to show him around Markham, which is actually my hometown [but] no one from the States knows what Markham is, so it's just easier to say Toronto. But getting to bring him home and show him around my area that I grew up in was really special too."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.