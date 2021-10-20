This Is When 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Realized She Wanted To Marry Joe
"You kind of just throw logic out of the window in that moment and follow your heart."
Bachelor In Paradise star Serena Pitt is no longer a single woman! The 23-year-old from Markham, Ontario, found love with Joe Amabile, affectionately known as "grocery store Joe," on season seven of the show.
Pitt was previously on the 25th season of The Bachelor, and Amabile became the fan favourite grocery store owner on season 14 of The Bachelorette, but neither found love on their first try.
The happy couple walked away from BIP engaged, and Pitt told Narcity about the moment she knew Amabile was the man for her.
What was the moment you knew you wanted to marry Joe?
"I actually haven't been asked that question, but I do have an answer for that one. I knew I wanted to leave with him probably about halfway through. We had lots of conversations about what leaving together looked like in a relationship setting. But I think it was after fantasy suites, and it was the same for him from what I understand," Pitt told Narcity.
"They made me stand there, we went out and we said goodbye and hugged and kissed and said 'I love you' and walked away. And that's basically the last time you see each other before engagement day."
"I remember he was walking away, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to marry him. That's my husband, like, I know.'"
"I remember saying to a producer after, 'I'm going to marry him. I know it. I know that he's the guy I'm going to spend my life with.'"
"But it was crazy because we hadn't talked about engagement that seriously; we knew wanted to leave together, but I know he had said fantasy suites was the game-changer for our relationship, too."
What were you feeling when he proposed?
"Oh my gosh, when Joe got down on one knee, I was just in complete shock. I mean, I did not know he was going to propose. That was not the discussion that we had. He's definitely spontaneous and such a romantic. I was like, 'What are you doing?' but at the same time, I was so in love with him. And I love those characteristics about him both as a person and in our relationship.
"I remember thinking, 'he's not getting down on one knee. I don't think he's proposing, but if he does, I think it would be very difficult for me to say no,' and obviously, I was just so overcome by emotion and in love in that moment that I was like, 'Yeah, of course, of course.' I know you're the one, and this is crazy, but you kind of just throw logic out of the window in that moment and follow your heart, and we have no regret."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.