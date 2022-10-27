'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Just Got Married & It's All On Video
The lovebirds tied the knot in New York!
Bachelor in Paradise stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are officially married!
The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning and posted the wedding video to YouTube shortly after.
"We decided to get married this morning at the New York courthouse," Pitt and Amabile said in the caption of the video.
Pitt and Amabile met on season seven of Bachelor In Paradise and left the show engaged last year in 2021.
Pitt has previously spoken with Narcity about her engagement to fan favourite "Grocery store Joe," and it looks like the couple decided to finally make it official on October 27, 2022
@Joe and Serena JUST MARRIED!!!Youtube
The two-minute video of the couple's wedding shows them both casually dressed, with Pitt in black leather pants and a white sweater and Amabile in black pants and a blue sweater.
The couple share sweet looks and giggles as the officiant performs the ceremony, and they promise to love each other and say, "I do."
The short ceremony flies by, and once the couple is pronounced married, the pair take off their masks and erupt into a fit of laughter before sealing their marriage with a kiss — and a couple more kisses after that.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Serena Pitt Shares Where In T.O. She & Joe Amabile Could Live #shortsYoutube
If you were looking forward to a big wedding from the couple, there's no need to despair because there is still a chance you will see Pitt in a wedding gown.
"Having our wedding ceremony next year around September because who doesn’t want to get married twice!" wrote Pitt and Amabile.
So fans will be able to look forward to another wedding from the couple come September 2023.