'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Is Living It Up With Her New Fiancé In Toronto
They've been checking out all the popular restaurants.
Love is in the air for couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, whose engagement was just revealed during the Bachelor in Paradise finale on October 5.
Pitt, a Toronto local who first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, has been showing fiancé Amabile around Toronto, and they've been hitting up some popular spots according to their social media posts.
Pitt posted videos of a pasta-filled meal at Gusto 101 on her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Dinner at a restaurant... the first of many!"
Amabile can be seen enjoying nachos at the Ruby Soho in a TikTok video, where he bravely bit into a chip topped with three jalapeño slices.
The couple also took a trip to the St. Lawrence Market to enjoy some more food. Who knows where they'll adventure to next!