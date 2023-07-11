Here’s Where 'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Stars Tessa & Joey Are Now & Why They Love Toronto
The secrecy is finally over. 👀
Bachelor In Paradise Canada season two may be over, but for Joey Kirchner and Tessa Tookes, the real-life romance has only just begun. After months of secrecy, the not-so-newly engaged couple are finally able to share what they've been up to in Toronto and what their plans are for the future.
The duo sat down with Narcity's Frankie Cena for a candid tell-all, dishing on everything from their favourite local haunts and future wedding plans, to where they might actually settle down in Canada.
The reality TV stars weren't afraid to spill some tea either, revealing exactly where they left things with Maria Garcia-Sanchez after all the drama that unfolded toward the end of the season.
Are Joey and Tessa from Bachelor In Paradise Canada still together?
Both Joey Kirchner and Tessa Tookes have been keeping a pretty low profile since filming Bachelor In Paradise Canada last year, successfully managing to keep their relationship under wraps until the season finale aired Sunday night.
Tookes — who will go down in Bachelor Nation history as the first woman to propose on the hit reality TV dating show — shared an adorable montage of memories on Instagram the next day.
The video gives Canadian fans a glimpse into their life together since filming ended, with plenty of nods to Toronto scattered throughout. Tookes can be seen sporting a Toronto Blue Jays hat in several frames, and the CN Tower makes an appearance more than once.
Where do Joey and Tessa plan to live in Canada?
“So we're right now living in Toronto, so I'm new to Canada,” Tookes says. “I love it here. I honestly am a big Degrassi fan from back in the day. So I'm kind of living out my childhood dreams of living here.”
However, while the former Bachelor In Paradise contestants admit they’ll remain in Toronto for the short term, they’re still considering one other major Canadian city when the time comes to settle down.
“I think we're trying to find a place that's like convenient for both our families to have access to us, like down the line with like getting married and having kids. So I feel like Toronto, maybe Calgary,” Tookes says.
“Calgary’s on the table,” Kirchner says nodding. “Not taking Alberta off the table. But for now, kind of just you know, with our pursuits and career-wise and stuff like that, I think Toronto is gonna be home for a little bit anyways."
What are their favourite spots in Toronto?
Kirchner says the little manmade beach near Spadina Avenue (a.k.a. HTO Beach) is their all-time favourite spot in Toronto.
"I would say our favourite place in Toronto is our beach — which isn't even a beach, it's like a little random patch of sand just south of Rogers Stadium [the Rogers Centre]. I don't even know what it's called ... " Kirchner says. "It's just so close to where we're living. We just hang out. We took our cat there the other day just hanging out at this fake little beach in Toronto."
Apparently, that beach was a big clue for diehard Bachelor In Paradise Canada stans searching for answers.
"The closest the Internet came to realizing we were engaged was because we both Instagrammed a photo at the same beach," Tookes adds. "They were like, 'They must be together like I see Joey's shadow in Tessa's photo.'"
But what about the couple's favourite Toronto restaurants?
"Food in Toronto is just next level. I lived in New York for 10 years, but Toronto, I don't know, it may take the cake for food," says Tookes. "I think my favourite food I've had thus far is at Project Gigglewater in Ossington. So good. They have like, spring rolls, but they're actually Big Macs, the Big Mac spring rolls. It's a lot of different fusion food. It's really, really tasty. I took my brother and my sister-in-law over there, like last month, and they were blown away."
Project Gigglewater earns a 12 out of 10 from Tookes and Kirchner is a fan, too.
"They do all like kind of appy-style stuff, like bar snacks. And yeah, my buddy, Alfred, he's the guy who runs it and owns it and he just does such a good job with the food menu," he says.
When are Joey and Tessa getting married?
According to Kirchner, he and Tookes aren't in any big rush to walk down the aisle, especially considering how hush-hush they've had to keep things until just recently.
"Being that we're just finally getting to celebrate our engagement openly, we're going to start there and try to just you know, celebrate our relationship that we've had over the past year ... But with that being said, we're thinking maybe like fall 2024."
So it sounds like Bachelor Nation fans can look forward to more wedding bells next year.
What went down with Maria since the show?
Tookes and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Maria Garcia-Sanchez had a disagreement on the show after the latter flirtatiously touched Kirchner's leg in an episode. The two bachelorettes had it out on screen a few times, but Tookes says she and Maria have been "good" since filming ended.
"Maria and I actually had a very mature Instagram conversation almost a year and two months ago, where essentially I took accountability for like taking away from her experience finding love," Tookes admits. "After getting engaged, I was like, 'Holy crap, if I made someone have a harder time doing this, I should probably address that with someone.'"
"But in hindsight rewatching I think I know why I was so passionate about my argument because I was dealing with someone that I wanted to marry, like from the start," she adds.
Kirchner says he wishes he had known more at the time so he could've spoken up, but in watching it back feels like Maria dealt with the situation very "immaturely and from not a great space," especially from someone claiming to be his friend.
"So at this point, there's nothing more for me to say to her. I mean basically don't f**k with my fiancé because if you think I'm gonna take anyone else's side, that's just not gonna happen," he says.
Where was Bachelor In Paradise Canada filmed?
While season one of Bachelor In Paradise Canada was filmed at a wilderness getaway called Camp Wahanowin in Orillia, a representative for the Bachelor franchise confirmed with Narcity that season two was filmed at Christie’s Mill Inn and Spa in Port Severn, Ontario.