'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Season 2 Was Filmed At This Glam Ontario Beach Resort & Spa
You can stay in "Paradise" for under $200 a night. 🏖️
Bachelor In Paradise Canadais back for season 2 and the first episode dropped on May 8, 2023. The show, which had its inaugural season in October 2021, features some brand new faces as well as a brand new location this time around.
While season one's Camp Paradise was rustic and full of summer camp vibes, this season's location is "more glitzy" according to host Sharleen Joynt.
Bachelor in Paradise Canada. Courtesy of Citytv
So where exactly was Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2 filmed? The show is set at Christie's Mill Inn and Spa in Port Severn, Ontario.
The waterfront resort is perched on 16 acres of landscaped grounds and Muskoka Lakes shoreline. It "prides itself on the relaxing and luxurious atmosphere" and the Bachelor in Paradise cast quickly made themselves at home on the sandy beaches and in the colourful cabanas.
"It was an amazing experience to have the cast and crew stay with use during the filming of the entire season," owner Sharon Hales told Narcity. "They were all so great and professional. We loved having them."
The resort is home to "private lakeside rooms" as well as a full-service spa with nail, face, and massage treatments. It also boasts a restaurant and patio with a rotating menu.
Other highlights include an indoor heated pool and 24-hour fitness centre.
According to the website, you can book a one-person stay at the resort for as low as $180 per night. There are still some spots open for the summer, so there's time to book your own trip to Paradise!
Christie's Mill Inn and Spa
Bachelor in Paradise Canada.
Price: $180 + per night
Address: 263 Port Severn Rd. N., Port Severn, ON
Why You Need To Go: This resort was the filming location for "Paradise" this year and has luxurious rooms and amenities.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.