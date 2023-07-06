Drake Says He Got High Before 'Degrassi' Audition & It Sounds Like The Worst Trip Ever (VIDEO)
"Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is..."
Drake has been reminiscing on some old memories and it kind of sounds like an existential nightmare.
On Wednesday, July 5, the Toronto icon posted a bit of a stream-of-consciousness rant to his Insta page where he reflected on his younger years and an incident just before his Degrassi audition.
"Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," he said. "Kind of the idea that like, one day life ends and it just all goes black."
As if that wasn't grim enough, Drizzy continued on saying that the question sent him into a deep thought spiral and forced him to think about how surreal his life seems.
"I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life," said the rapper of his big Degrassi role.
"And before my audition, I went to this kid's house and I out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure and I got high with these kids right before my audition."
It seems that moment has a strong hold on the rapper's psyche.
"I kind of wonder like, if something bad happened that day where you know, maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma and this is just like me playing out my ideal life," Drake explained.
"And that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years," he continued. "I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes."
He captioned the video "IT'S ALL A BLUR TONIGHT," which is a nod to the name of North American tour he's currently on with 21 Savage.
Drizzy kicked off the It's All A Blur tour in Memphis on June 29, but not before wishing Toronto farewell.
"Goodbye, my beautiful city," he wrote on his Insta story over a picture of the CN Tower.
"I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again," he said. "I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October."
For his Canadian tour dates, Drake will be in Montreal on July 14 and 15, in Vancouver on August 28 and 29 and in Toronto on October 5 and 7.
