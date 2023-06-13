Drake Shared A 'Goodbye' Message To Toronto & Had A Sweet Request For The City (PHOTO)
"I haven’t left for this reason..."
It looks like Drake is bidding farewell to Toronto — but don't worry everyone, he'll be coming home in just a few months.
On Monday, June 12, Drizzy shared a message addressed to the city on his Instagram story as he's setting off to begin his North American tour.
"Goodbye, my beautiful city," he wrote over a picturesque view of the 6ix featuring the CN Tower.
"I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again," he continued. "I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October.”
According to his official website, the It's All A Blur tour is starting off in Memphis on June 29.
It continues throughout the summer and into the fall, with dates in Montreal listed for July 14 and 15, in Vancouver for August 28 and 29 and in Toronto for October 5 and 7.
The last of the so-called 6ix god's tour dates will take place in Toronto, so it's likely going to be two very special shows.
In past gigs in Toronto, the rapper has performed with Nelly Furtado, The Backstreet Boys, as well as Nicki Minaj and Lil' Wayne when the Young Money trio reunited for OVO fest in August of 2022, so some famous faces might just pop up during his upcoming shows.
As well, Drizzy has been known to cause other celebs to fall in love with the city.
His long-time friend and collaborator DJ Khaled regularly hits up Sotto Sotto in Yorkville, which Drake has said is "the best restaurant in Toronto," even going so far as to call it his "second home" back in 2014.
During a trip to the 6ix last year, DJ Khaled raved about the food at the Italian spot.
"This is one of the best restaurants I've ever been to in my life," he said. "After I'm done, could I please hug the chef?"
In terms of Drake saying "goodbye" to the city for a short while, the rapper will be leaving behind his lavish Toronto home.
According to Architectural Digest, Drizzy's mansion — named The Embassy — is a whopping 50,000 square feet and features an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court.
“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years," he explained. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."
Drake says that his primary bedroom, which is larger than most Toronto apartments at a stunning 3,200 square feet, is his favourite area in his home.
“I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” said the Degrassi alum. “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”
That being said, it's not as if Drake spends all of his time in Ontario's capital — in 2022, he reportedly bought a mansion in Los Angeles for $75 million.
While not as big as his Toronto home (it's a mere 25,000 square feet of living space), it boasts 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, approximately 20 acres of grounds and ocean views.
However, Drake recently put the home up on the market for US$88 million.
It's also been reported that he may have bought a home in England, so perhaps he'll be making more trips across the pond after his tour.
Either way, see you in October, Drake!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.