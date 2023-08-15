Kim Kardashian Was A Total Fan Girl At Drake's Concert & It's A Full Circle Moment (VIDEO)
“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that."
Kim Kardashian was spotted living her best life at a recent Drake concert and it's kind of an epic crossover moment.
In videos posted to social media, the reality star and business mogul was seen singling along to the Canadian's hit song “Search & Rescue" during a stop in Los Angeles for his It's All A Blur tour.
For those not in the know, the hit famously samples a line from The Kardashians where Kim says, “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that."
The line was said during the time that Kim was going through a complicated and very public divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West.
While she was definitely going through it when she initially said the line, it seems like she's in a better place now as she excitedly and passionately yelled out the lyric during Drake's performance.
As well, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner also attended the concert with her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny and they were seen getting affectionate during Drake's performance of "God's Plan," according to US Weekly.
They were later joined by Canadian athlete Tristan Thompson, who is the father of Khloé Kardashian’s children.
If you're hoping to see Drake yourself, the rapper will be coming home to Toronto in October in what is sure to be an epic two nights.
Before he kicked the It's All A Blur tour off, the so-called "6ix God" penned a farewell to the city.
"Goodbye, my beautiful city," he wrote over a snap of the CN Tower.
"I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again," he continued. "I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October.”
Drake will be performing in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.
