Drake Is Heading Back To Toronto & Has A Warning For The 6ix Ahead Of His Concerts
"What colour is fake beef..." 👀
It seems Drake will be touching down in Toronto shortly and he shared some thoughts ahead of his arrival in the 6ix.
Over the weekend, Drizzy shared a pic of the CN Tower lit up in an orangey-red colour along with a wall of text.
"What colour is fake beef cause that's what we should turn the CN Tower soon as we land," he wrote. "The boy is home in 48 so pop out and show love or close your drapes while we get to it."
Drake's Instagram story. @champagnepapi | Instagram
Drake will be playing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on October 7 and 8. The two shows mark the end of his It's All A Blurtour which kicked off earlier this summer.
He hasn't mentioned any surprises that might be in store for the two shows, but knowing him and his love for the city and the fact that it's going down in October, we wouldn't be surprised if he brings out some Canadian talent to celebrate the occasion, which he has done at previous gigs.
When Drizzy departed on his North American tour in June, he also shared a farewell Instagram message to the city along with a picture of the CN Tower.
"Goodbye, my beautiful city," he wrote over a picturesque of the Toronto landmark. "I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again. I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October."
How time flies!
Is Drake coming to Toronto in 2023?
