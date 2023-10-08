Drake Gave The Cutest Shout-Out To Nelly Furtado At His Toronto Concert & It's All Love
"Legendary sh*t."
Drake was in Toronto last night for his final show in his It's All A BlurNorth American tour and he took some time to honour a fellow local legend.
On Sunday, October 8, Nelly Furtado posted a video on Instagram showing a cute interaction between the two musicians.
Drake gives her a long hug and a kiss on the cheek before addressing the crowd.
"Hey Toronto, make some noise for one of my favourite artists of all time," he tells the audience, which they definitely did. "I want you to make some noise for Nelly Furtado, get as loud as you f*cking can. Legendary sh*t.
"So worth the wait, @champagnepapi," Furtado captioned her post. "A true hometown hero. So proud of you!"
"Love you too much," Drizzy wrote in the comments with a few emojis.
Many called for a collab between the two Canadian icons and shared kind words for the artists.
"Too much greatness going on here," wrote one person.
"Nelly Furtado. Queen of the six," said another.
In July of 2022, the pair actually did perform together at OVO Fest.
As Furtado took the stage, "I'm Like A Bird" came on and she encouraged the rapper to sing along, which he did by belting out some lyrics.
The pair then turned to the crowd and hyped them up to the sing chorus, which they did with gusto.
Unfortunately, we're not likely to see a collab between the two anytime soon as Drake has said he'll be taking some time off after his tour to take care of his health.
But maybe one day!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.