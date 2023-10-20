Drake Was Spotted Filming A Music Video Downtown On Top Of This Iconic Toronto Building
It's not The CN Tower this time.
Drake was spotted filming a music video in downtown Toronto.
A TikToker shared several videos on Thursday showing the Toronto rapper performing on top of Scotiabank Arena as a crowd watched from below.
TikToker Carolina Fraiha captured the videos from her balcony while she and her family watched Drake filming the video.
In the clips, you can see a film crew working with Drizzy as a drone also flies nearby and people are watching all the action from Maple Leaf Square.
In another one of Fraiha's videos you can hear her and her family calling Drake's name and the rapper eventually waves to them.
Many people are trying to figure out which song the rapper was filming the video for and sharing their thoughts in the comments.
Fraiha responded to several of them saying, "Idk [I don't know] for sure but all the extras were wearing dog masks and woofing."
Drake released his eighth studio album For All The Dogs in early October and many fans seem to think the music video is for his track "First Person Shooter."
"Oh this is definitely the first person shooter video w those dance moves," one person wrote.
"Definitely first person shooter video the highlighted tiles like in MJ [Michael Jackson] video!!!" another person commented.
Drake hasn't given any hints on the project so we'll just have to wait and see!
This isn't the first time the artist has shown Toronto major love in his music videos.
In his video for "What's Next" Drake is seen riding the TTC subway and standing in Yonge-Dundas square with the Eaton Centre mall sign behind him. He's also shown on the edge of the CN Tower taking in views of the city and visiting Ripley's Aquarium.
The Canadian musician has been full of surprises during his latest visit home.
He performed his final shows for his It's All A BlurNorth American tour in Toronto on October 6 and 7. During those performances the rapper surprised the crowd by bringing out hockey legend Tie Domi and showing some love to Canadian singer Nelly Furtado who was at the show.
Even Scotiabank Arena celebrated the artist's homecoming by making a temporary name change ahead of his shows. It'll be interesting to see if those changes will be reflected in this new music video.
Then on October 15, Drizzy celebrated his son Adonis' sixth birthday by releasing his child's first rap song and music video.
Drake makes a short cameo in the video, alongside new Toronto raptor Gradey Dick. It looks like it was also shot in Toronto recently at the OVO Athletic Centre, which is the Raptors' training centre.
While it's unclear which music video will have Scotiabank Arena in it, we love seeing Drake showcasing his hometown in his music!