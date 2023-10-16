Drake's Son Just Dropped A Music Video & It's A Dream Come True For The Newest Raptor
Gradey Dick makes a brief appearance!
It looks like Drake's son has entered the music industry with the release of his first rap song and music video.
Drizzy released Adonis' music video on his Instagram and on YouTube on Sunday and it even has a cameo from the newest member of the Toronto Raptors: Gradey Dick.
The Toronto rapper shared the song in celebration of his son's sixth birthday.
"Happy birthday my son... MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW," he said in the Instagram post.
In the video, Adonis is wearing a basketball jersey and playing basketball with his friends. It looks like it may have been shot at the OVO Athletic Centre, which is the Raptors' training centre.
Drake also makes a brief appearance in the video when Adonis sings "my man" and that's when Dick comes into the picture and he sits alongside Drizzy and Adonis.
ADONIS "MY MAN FREESTYLE"www.youtube.com
The whole moment must've been a dream come true moment for the newest Raptor as he has talked about wanting to meet Drake a number of times.
When he was drafted by the Raptors in June, Dick talked about how he was looking forward to seeing Drake now that he would be playing with the Toronto team.
"[Becoming boys with Drake], that’s the goal. I need him to wear my jersey. That’s my priority," he told the media at the time.
The Toronto Raptors also shared the moment when Drizzy followed Dick on social media with a cute video on Twitter. In it, Dick is smiling and showing that the rapper was indeed following him.
It's unclear when exactly Adonis' music video was shot, but it appears to be recent.
Sportsnet reporter Faizal Khamisa tweeted his interview with Dick in early October when he asked the basketball player about whether he had met the rapper.
"Have you played on his home court yet," Khamisa asked Dick.
"A little [talking] back and forth on Instagram and stuff like that but no he's been on tour so we haven't been able to meet in person," Dick said during the interview. "We'll see soon when he gets home."
It looks like it finally happened for Dick and we hope to see the two collaborate more throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season!
This isn't the first time we've seen Adonis and Drake together in a music video. The father-son duo both appeared in Drake's music video for "8am in Charlotte."
Drake was recently in Toronto when he brought his It's All A Blur tour to his home city in early October.
During his first show, Drake brought out hockey legend Tie Domi, who played with the Toronto Maple Leafs for years.
He also had a cute moment with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado when he gave her a hug and a kiss at his concert and called her "one of [his] favourite artists of all time."
The Toronto rapper also recently shared that he is taking a break from music for about a year due to some ongoing health issues.
Hopefully this means we'll see Drake collaborating more with his son on future projects!