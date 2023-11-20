Drake Was Spotted At A Party In Toronto & He Sang Throwback Songs With The Crowd (VIDEO)
The rapper also went to a Toronto Raptors game.
Drake has been spending a lot of time in Toronto lately and this weekend was no different.
The Canadian rapper attended a 90s-themed party in his hometown on Friday and was seen singing along to a bunch of throwbacks including a Whitney Houston song.
In a video shared by eTalk on Instagram, Drake is seen on stage talking with the party host Tyrone "T-Rex" Edwards before Houston's song "I Will Always Love You" comes on.
"Champagne Papi showed up to Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party in Toronto last night. The pair sang RnB hits like Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ and Boyz II Men’s ‘End of the Road,'" the caption reads.
Edwards looks a bit surprised by the song choice but the crowd loves it as Drake sings along to the track.
It wasn't just Drake who took the stage at the 90s-themed party, American rapper Fat Joe was there as well and he also performed some classics.
Drake could be seen in the crowd, singing along while Fat Joe was on stage.
Drake wasn't just partying in the 6ix this weekend, he also went to go see the Toronto Raptors play against the Boston Celtics on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.
The Canadian rapper had some fun at the game and even joined the ESPN broadcast where he commented on what was happening on the court.
Drake has been spending a lot of time in Toronto since he ended his It's All A BlurNorth American tour in early October.
Since then Drizzy has shot a music video in the Canadian city. The musician was spotted filming on top of Scotiabank Arena on October 19.
That music video was for Drake's song "First Person Shooter" which shows the rapper around Toronto and includes multiple shots of the CN Tower and Scotiabank Arena, which became "October's Very Own Arena" for the video.
Drake has been full of surprises in the past week. The rapper released a surprise project Scary Hours 3 on November 16, which includes songs that mention Taylor Swift and Kanye West, according to People.
Champagne Papi has also announced he'll be going on tour with J. Cole in 2024.
