The Toronto Raptors Shared What Drake Song They'd Perform & Gradey Dick Picked Some Classics
The team is full of Drake fans!
The Toronto Raptors are sharing their favourite Drake songs and it looks like the team's newest member is really into the classics.
In a TikTok video, several members of the NBA team were asked which songs they would perform with Drake in Toronto and many of them listed off more than one tune.
Ogugua "O.G." Anunoby started things off by listing more than five songs he would love to perform with the Toronto rapper if he had the chance including, "Passionfruit," "Nonstop," "Hold On, We're Going Home," or "Jimmy Crooks."
Other favourites from the basketball players included "Started From The Bottom," "God's Plan" and "The Motto."
Otto Porter Jr. shared that he would perform the song that Drake's song Adonis sings all the time, which is "Jimmy Crooks."
"That's so catchy," he said to the camera with a big grin on his face.
"If I had to break down a song in front of a whole crowd I'd rap 'Too Much,'" Gary Trent Jr. also said in the clip.
As for the newest member of the team, Gradey Dick, he went with some of the rapper's older songs like "Legend" from 2016 and "Best I Ever Had" from 2009.
That wasn't the only Drizzy tribute the Toronto basketball team did on its social media accounts.
On Friday, the team posted another video of Dick walking around asking his teammates to finish off the lyrics to "Forever," which is Drake's song with Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Eminem.
The Raptors' Drake videos come as the rapper is getting ready to perform in his hometown of Toronto on October 6 and 7.
Even Scotiabank Arena is paying its respects to Drake and changed its name temporarily. The venue now has a sign that says "Welcome to October's Very Own Arena" in gold and black colours in honour of Drake's brand.
As for whether the Toronto Raptors will actually get to perform with the rapper at some point is unknown, but we sure hope they do!
The team is currently in B.C. for its training camp as they prepare for the start of the regular NBA season on October 24.