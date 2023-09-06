Drake Showed Off The Stash Of Bras Fans Have Thrown At Him & We Have So Many Questions
Do you think he organizes them by size or colour?
Drake has acquired a collection of bras that could make a Victoria's Secret rep blush.
The 36-year-old rapper has been travelling the world on his "It's All A Blur" tour, but all he seems to be getting as souvenirs are bras.
In an Instagram story, Drake shared a video of two employees emptying out a large container full to the brim with what looks to be dozens upon dozens of bras.
Drake posted a photo of him standing in front of rows of bras neatly lined up on the ground smiling from ear to ear after his show in Glendale, Arizona, with the caption, "Remember when we both forgot who the f*ck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one."
Fans have been throwing their bras on stage throughout the tour, and Drake has been playing into the gimmick and picking up the negligee on stage and making it a running joke.
@veronicaaacorr401
ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me 😌 #drake36G #36G #itsallablurtour #barclayscenter #Brooklyn #Drake #aubreydrakegraham
Veronica Correia threw her 36G bra on stage in New York and even got a PlayBoy connection out of the deal after she identified herself in a TikTok.
It seems fans have gotten a taste for throwing their delicates on stage, and now all that's left to do is wonder what Drake is doing with all these bras.
"Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour," one fan commented on Drake's post.
Another person asked if Drake needed a salesperson for his newfound inventory, "Opening up shop I see if you need a sales clerk happy to assist," they wrote.
One fan just wanted to know how Drake is organizing all these bras.
"I just need to know is it sized biggest to smallest?" they commented.
Whatever Drake plans to do with his bras is up to him but at this point, he has a small fortune in brassieres.