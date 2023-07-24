Drake Roasted A Fan Who Threw A Vape Pen On Stage & Told Them To 'Evaluate' Life (VIDEO)
Apparently Drizzy doesn't vibe with lemon mint.
Drake has made it clear he doesn't mind having certain objects thrown at him during his shows, but he was not into what a fan threw at him at one of his latest concerts.
While the Canadian rapper has previously said items like bras are welcome up on stage, he roasted one fan after they threw a vape pen at him during a show in New York.
"Did you throw a vape up here? Come on. Who threw this? There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m picking this vape up and vaping with you at the f*cking Barclays Center," the rapper said as he's seen kicking the e-cigarette before picking it up in the clip.
"You got some real life evaluating to do throwing this f*cking lemon mint vape up here."
The Barclays Center TikTok account posted the video and also included a reminder in the caption saying "you cannot vape inside Barclays Center."
The performance was part of Drake's It's All a Blur tour.
This isn't the first time he's had something thrown at him. A fan threw a phone at the Toronto musician during the tour's opening night in early July.
In a TikTok video, the cellphone is seen hitting the singer's arm as he's performing a song and Drake looks back, but overall seems unfazed by it.
Then when he was in Montreal, Drake clarified he doesn't mind certain items being tossed toward him on stage, but he was talking about things like bras.
"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed," he says in a clip posted to Twitter.
"But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and sh*t! If you got a bra through let me know that I still got it."
Looks like one fan heard that loud and clear and gave the "Hotline Bling" singer what he asked for.
In another clip posted to Twitter on July 23, a fan is seen tossing her bra at the singer and he picks it up while he's performing.
He then studies it closer before saying, "damn, 36G."
In the side-by-side video posted by the same Twitter account, a woman says she was the one who threw it and seemed quite happy and emotional about what happened and how Drake reacted.
Drake still has plenty of shows in his tour, including stops in Vancouver in August and Toronto in October, so who knows what else will be thrown his way.
The Toronto rapper isn't the only performer who has been experiencing unwanted items being thrown at him lately.
In June 2023, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha and it hit her in the face, leaving the musician with a black eye and stitches.
Then there was the time that Lil Nas X almost got struck by a sex toy that was thrown at him during a show in Sweden.
During a concert in Vienna, Harry Styles had an item thrown at him and in a TikTok video, the British singer is seen grabbing his face, likely due to the pain.
Adele clearly caught on with what was happening and was having none of it.
During a show in Las Vegas, the "Hello" singer dared someone to throw something at her saying she would "f*cking kill" them.
It's unclear where and why this trend of people throwing items at performers started, but it's clear many of them aren't into it and would like it to stop. Unless it's a bra and you're at a Drake concert.
