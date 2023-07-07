Drake Kicked Off His Tour With A Fake Taylor Swift, A Mini Me & A Childish Gambino Diss
He's a busy man!
Drake is kicking off his It's All a Blur Tour in Style.
The Toronto rapper performed with 21 Savage in Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday and served up a fake Taylor Swift, a Childish Gambino diss, a double of his younger self and even had a phone thrown at him.
On Wednesday night at the United Center, Drake may have shot a shady diss toward Gambino, according to Billboard.
While the 36-year-old musician performed his song “Headlines," headlines streamed across the bottom of the stage, including the line, "The overrated and over-awarded hit song 'This is America' was originally a Drake diss record,'" according to a video posted to TikTok.
@raptalksk_
Drake called This Is America “overrated and overawarded” after Childish Gambino said it was originally a Drake diss. This was at the first show of his tour in Chicago #drake #donaldglover #rapbeef #hiphop #raptok
The subtle slam against Gambino wasn't the only surprise in Chicago.
While singing on stage, someone in the audience threw their phone at Drake, according to the New York Post.
In a video posted to TikTok, the phone hit the side of Drake's body before sliding across the stage. The star looks at his arm after being hit, seemingly annoyed by the disruption, and continues singing.
@celebtokfun
What in the black mirror is going on😂 #drake#chicagotour#holigram#fyp#concert#drakepapi#foryoupageofficiall#viral#celebtokfun#news#celebritytiktok#insane#2023
Drake is the latest victim of celebs being hit with objects on stage in a series of incidents, including stars like Bebe Rexha, who had a black eye and stitches after being hit in the face by a phone on stage.
Another surprise during Drake's performance in Chicago was when the Toronto singer seemingly performed with a younger version of himself. It's led to debate over whether it was a body double or hologram.
@ellabrii
😭💗 #drakeinchicago #drake #itsallablurtour #chicago
During the concert, Drake and his younger self sat together on a couch while Drizzy performed his song "Look What You've Done."
@hiphoppplug
Are u confused? #itsallablurtour #drake
While walking up to the couch, Drake's younger self passed him a book leaving fans confused as to how a hologram was able to pass him the object.
But another video posted to TikTok shows that there was actually a person sitting beside Drake, so it looks as if the star may have had his face projected onto a younger look-alike somehow.
@cybernickiminaj
#drake opened his “It’s All A Blur” tour with a performance of “Look What You’ve Done To Me” that in #music #snippet #fyp #fypシ #rnb #rap #hiphop #chic #itsallablurtour #drakechicago #unitedcenter #itsallablurtour23
That wasn't the only body double Drake gave fans this week.
In an Instagram story on Friday, Drake shared a photo of him and a woman who looks a lot like Taylor Swift with the caption, "Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In."
Swift just released her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), so the joke is timely.
The woman in the photo identified herself and said it was "just a lil joke" because she's been told she looks like Swift.
"Yes it was me!!! haha just a lil joke cause i get told that a lot! love her tho, and he was so nice," reads the tweet.
Drake will be on tour for the next few months, so fans will have plenty of time to see his antics in action.