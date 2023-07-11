Drake's Taylor Swift Lookalike Explained How She Ended Up On His IG & Got Cyberbullied
Her phone was "blowing up." 😳
A Taylor Swift look-alike is facing backlash after snapping a pic with Drake last week!
Drake shared a cheeky Instagram story on July 7 of him with a Taylor Swift look-alike with the caption, "Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed In," on the night of her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release.
Fans went wild trying to figure out who the mystery woman was, with many people assuming it was actually Swift or her well-known look-alike Ashley Leechin.
But it turns out the look-alike was Jaime Kitt Carson, a cocktail server at a venue Drake had booked.
Carson identified herself as the woman in the viral picture on Twitter, writing, "yes it was me!!! haha just a lil joke cause i get told that a lot! love her tho, and he was so nice."
Unfortunately, being featured on Drake's Instagram isn't always fun and games, and Carson said she faced cyberbullying on Twitter after the post went viral.
"Getting cyberbullied on Twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3 worth it," wrote Carson.
In a TikTok video, Carson explained how she ended up in a photo with Drake in the first place and how it blew up her phone.
@trailer.swift_
Replying to @klement Drake storytime! yes im standing on my toilet for the lighting #taylorswift #drake #fyp #erastour #drakeandtaylor #taylornation .@Taylor Nation .@Taylor Swift
"I'm a cocktail server, and the other night, Drake and his buddies were at my place of work and we're not allowed to talk to famous people when they come in. So I was just minding my own business, and I went to the back, like to the employee area, and he was back there, and he goes, 'Congrats on the drop,' And it was the night of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," said Carson in the video.
Carson explained that she's a big fan of Swift and that she played along with Drake's bit and thanked him.
According to TikTok, Drake told her that she looked so much like Swift and asked to take a picture with her.
Carson was on board, and Drake's friend snapped the picture and air-dropped it to her, and at this point, she thought it was the end of the wild experience.
"Then I saw he uploaded it to his Instagram story, and I was like, 'please do that,' and that's when things just get crazy because then my phone starts blowing up and like TMZ is trying to contact me."
"I didn't talk to anyone because it was making me really anxious because people were being mean online because that's what people do. But I wasn't necessarily trying to look like Taylor at that moment. I was just working at my job, and this is my normal hair colour – I like red lipstick."
Carson said she didn't realize that Drake and Swift had any "beef" and that she didn't intend for the photo to be any type of diss or shade towards Swift, who she is a big fan of.
Drake and Swift had a long-lasting friendship, but recently rumours of tension between the two have grown after Drake shared an Instagram story of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in November 2022 with emojis covering Swift's number one spot for "Anti Hero" while showcasing his and 21 Savages songs in the top ten, according to Buzzfeed News.
Drake's producer also seemingly shaded the artist for her success, according to a screenshot post by Pop Base where the producer posted an Instagram story with the caption, "The world knows what the real #1 song is.. No tricks on this side."
Drake does currently follow Swift on Instagram, so maybe the post was a comedic olive branch out to the singer amid her newest release.
"I can't speak to his intentions, but he was super nice to me. That's all I can say," said Carson.
Along with the hate, Carson thanked the people who have been "really nice" to her throughout the Instagram story whirlwind.
Narcity reached out to Carson for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.