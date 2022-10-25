A Taylor Swift Lookalike Got A Rare Tour Of The Star's Old Cornelia Street New York Apartment (VIDEO)
She really does look like T. Swift! 😦
Getting a tour of Taylor Swift's old apartment would be a dream come true for any Swiftie, and that's exactly what happened for one megafan who visited the singer's former New York place on Cornelia Street.
The thing is, not only is Ashley Leechin a fan but she's also been called a doppelgänger of the Bad Blood singer.
In a TikTok video with over 688,000 views, Leechin takes followers inside the apartment, showing everything from the kitchen to the bedroom and even the bathrooms.
Text over the video says: "POV: you walk down Cornelia Street and they think you Taylor and offer you a tour."
T. Swift rented the townhouse back in 2016 and sings about it in one of her tracks Cornelia Street.
@ashleysversion13
Taylor’s old apartment on Cornelia St. 🫶🏼😻 #nyc #corneliastreet #taylorswift #swifttok #itsjustashley #swifties
Many of Leechin's followers are taking to the comments section to point out how cool of an experience it must've been.
"My mind would have been RACING. Like, she looked in this mirror, stood in this room, got ready here, baked and cooked here. This is so cool!" one person on TikTok commented.
"I can’t believe you got to walk the halls where Lover (and Rep right?) was written 😭😭😭😭 that’s so cool," another follower wrote.
"That’s so cool!! Props to looking like Taylor 😂❤️," another comment reads.
Instead of commenting on the experience, one person noted that the apartment isn't what they expected. "I wonder how much the decor is different. In my head, her apartments would look much different."
Other's are pointing out that Leechin didn't exclusively get a tour because of her resemblance to the We Belong Together singer.
"But you can get a tour if you make an appointment?? LOL," one person said.
Leechin agreed with the comment writing, "Absolutely. We didn’t. We ran into @perucuax outside and he offered a tour."
The resemblance between Leechin is uncanny, especially when the woman wears red lipstick, styles her hair like Swift and dresses like the musician. It's actually kind of scary how much the two look alike!
It looks like even Taylor Swift and her mom agree.
Leechin recently posted a TikTok video with her reaction to Taylor Swift unveiling the title of one of her new songs off her Midnights album.
Taylor Swift took to the comments section writing, "My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you’ 😁."
@ashleysversion13
Replying to @lissababe44 It is my pinned video’s comment because I get this question a lot. #midnightsmayhemwithme #swifttok #taylorswift #tsmidnights
In a personal essay for Newsweek in 2021, the Nashville nurse talks about how she has been mistaken for Swift since she was a teenager. She also said she gets thousands of hate messages every day simply because she looks like Swift.
What will Swift have to say about Leechin going for a tour of her former apartment? Hopefully she'll comment on Leechin's most recent TikTok video!