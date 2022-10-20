Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
The haters gonna hate, hate, hate...I'm just gonna shake it off, shake it off 💃
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth.
Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Here's what we know about her net worth — and who knows how much higher it'll go after the album drops on October 21?
Between nine albums, tours, merchandise and endorsements, Swift's net worth is reportedly worth $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website calculates the total assets of celebrities, including music sales, endorsements and real estate.
Forbes estimates that her net worth could be as high as $570 million.
The Bad Blood singer has come a long way since her days on a Christmas Tree farm in Pennsylvania, where she grew up.
She moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville with her family when she was 14 years old and was discovered one year later by the founder of Big Machine Label Group, Scott Borchetta, while performing at a café.
At 16, Swift released her self-titled album Taylor Swift and has been a force in the music industry ever since, having won 34 American Music Awards and 11 Grammys to date.
She's also sold over 200 million albums worldwide.
The pop and country megastar went on five world tours between 2009 and 2018, which brought in a total of $943 million.
As for her yearly salary, Swift makes about $150 million per year, as calculated by Celebrity Net Worth.
Even though Swift continues to make new music, in 2019 the singer announced she would be re-recording songs from her first six albums to take ownership of her work after having switched labels to Universal’s Republic Records. The move came after a bitter feud for control over her back catalog of songs.
This means her older songs will once again be eligible to win awards, Billboard reports.
Swift’s empire has mostly been built on her music career, but the musician also has an impressive real estate portfolio worth $90 million.
The Back To December singer owns properties all over the U.S., with $50 million worth of apartments in New York City, a $6.7 million home in Rhode Island and a $30 million mansion in Los Angeles.
The New York Post reports Swift is looking to purchase another home, this time in London, England to share with her partner, British actor Joe Alwyn.
With all her success, it's no surprise that endorsements have also been big for Tay Tay. She has partnered with numerous companies over the years like AT&T, CoverGirl, Diet Coke, Keds and AirAsia.
She’s even appeared in a few films, including Valentine’s Day in 2010, The Giver in 2014 and the 2022 film Amsterdam.
The Grammy-winning singer has also appeared on the cover of a variety of magazines over her 16-year career, including Rolling Stone, Vogue, Time, Maxim and Vanity Fair.
Swift’s new album Midnights includes 13 tracks which she says cover “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”
Perhaps a tour announcement will follow.
Are you ready for it?