Canadian Sports Anchor Snuck Every Song From Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Into A Broadcast (VIDEO)
"This felt super relevant given the magnitude of the album and the hype around it," Faizal Khamisa told Narcity.
A Canadian sports anchor snuck every song from Taylor Swift's Midnights into a live TV broadcast and it's pretty incredible!
Following the release of Swift's new album at midnight on October 21, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa went on air and showed off his pop culture prowess by name-dropping songs from the record.
Later in the day, he posted a video on social media that shows every time he mentioned the album's 13 tracks during the TV broadcast.
He managed to sneak in the track titles pretty seamlessly while recapping the highlights from baseball, hockey, soccer and basketball games.
"Tried to drop a reference to every track on Midnights during today's show," Khamisa said on Instagram. "Then she dropped bonus tracks while I was asleep."
Khamisa told Narcity that at midnight on October 21, he "half-heartedly yelled" in the newsroom that he was going to try and incorporate the song titles from Midnights during the upcoming Sportsnet Central broadcast.
"Then I made a list of titles and where I thought they may work within the highlights we had," he said.
"I don't know if people knew what I was doing to be honest," Khamisa continued. "I like to throw in pop culture references in all our shows but this felt super relevant given the magnitude of the album and the hype around it."
When asked about his thoughts on Midnights so far, he shared that he only got to listen to the album once before going on TV.
"It's Taylor, it's going to be good no matter what," Khamisa said.
What is Taylor Swift's Midnights album about?
When announcing that she was putting out a new album, Swift shared that Midnights contained the stories of sleepless nights throughout her life.
"Midnights is a wild ride of an album," she said after the record was released on October 21.
Swift worked with long-time collaborator Jack Anotnoff and the project came together when their partners were off doing a film.
They spent their nights recording music, "staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."
"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," Swift explained. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights."
How long is Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Midnights features 13 songs — including "Anti-Hero," "Lavender Haze," "Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)" and "Karma" — and is 44 minutes long.
However, Swift surprise dropped a new edition of the album at 3:00 a.m. on October 21 — Midnights (3am Edition).
She said that while she considers the 13-track Midnights to be "a complete concept album," there were more songs that she wrote to get there.
So, Swift decided to release seven extra songs. Midnights (3am Edition) is one hour and nine minutes long!