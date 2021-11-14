Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO)

Discover Narcity
Get the latest and greatest stories every day in your inbox.
Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music
Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.
Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.
With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.
RED TAYLORS VERSION STREAMING PARTY!!!!!pic.twitter.com/UTAyOldwwa— \u2606 dallas \u2606 (@\u2606 dallas \u2606) 1636693902
First, Twitter user @cowgirlprozac really leaned into the 2012 vibes with her imagined Red streaming party post.
@Sshirkers, aka Bea, used the opportunity to remind Taylor haters that this is not the time to be talking — maybe wait a week or two for the dust to settle and go from there.
Good morning to everyone except Jake Gyllenhaal\u2026 actually where is he I just wanna talkpic.twitter.com/3IoxffKRbH— SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SOUR PATCH KIDS) 1636722357
But most of the memes seemed to be regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, who most people theorize is the subject for many of the songs on Red. When even Sour Patch Kids gets involved, you know things are bad.
Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal\u2019s peace for the second time in 10 years:\n#RedTaylorsVersionpic.twitter.com/QrVZBT776j— Lauren (@Lauren) 1636746284
One Twitter user theorized what Swift's current partner Joe Alwyn looks like while all the Gyllenhaal rumours swirl around the internet.
This weekend, men all over the world will be held accountable for things Jake Gyllenhaal did ten years ago.— ian karmel (@ian karmel) 1636754397
And Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel offered his condolences to the partners of Swift fans who could expect to hear some more song lyrics in their next few arguments.
All of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends tomorrow hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Wellpic.twitter.com/MR6cCPWEQr— Thicc-ery Binx \ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b (@Thicc-ery Binx \ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b) 1636663539
Someone else used a clip from Pete Davidson's comedy special to prove a point about how long Gyllenhaal could expect to be hearing about this — something Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend would know a whole lot about.
gnpic.twitter.com/kVMydNsxfn— \ud835\udd64\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd57\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63 (@\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd57\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63) 1636694814
And finally, a warning for another one of Taylor Swift's exes — when the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album drops, we'll know who the memes will be getting made about!
Keep Reading Show less
You Can Get Taylor Swift's Favourite Starbucks Drink At Locations In Canada Right Now
Calling all of the "Starbucks Lovers" out there! ☕
A new collab between Taylor Swift and Starbucks means you can get the famous singer's favourite drink at locations across Canada.
Swift has teamed up with the coffee chain to offer her go-to drink in celebration of red cup season at Starbucks and the release of her new album Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12.
Starting on November 12, you can get Swift's favourite Starbucks drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.
You can always simply order a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte but you can really get into the spirit by telling the barista either in-store and at the drive-thru that you want "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version."
There's also a way to order it in the Starbucks app by tapping on the card about it and then tapping "order now."
Since the Starbucks holiday cups are already out in Canada, if you get Swift's favourite drink to celebrate Red (Taylor's Version) then you'll also get it in a red cup!
Starbucks has been hyping up the release of Swift's rerecorded album, tweeting about it being Red season and changing their bios on social media to a lyric from the album. The love is obviously mutual because Swift featured Starbucks in a TikTok she made about loving fall.
From Your Site Articles
- The New Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Finally Here & They're So ... ›
- Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Launching Soon & There's A New ... ›
- I Tried The New Starbucks Holiday Drink & It's Actually Worth The $5 ... ›
- Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music - Narcity ›
- Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO) - Narcity ›
Keep Reading Show less
Will Ferrell Pretended To Be Ryan Reynolds On 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Trolled Canada’s 2021 Election
He's not wrong ... 🤣
When Will Ferrell showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, he did not hold back his opinions on Ryan Reynolds' abs, Blake Lively's cooking and Canada's snap election in 2021.
Speaking to the show's host on November 10 — after switching places with Ryan Reynolds at the last minute — Ferrell attempted to speak about the Canadian's latest movie Red Notice, as well as a few other things.
"I think it's gonna be good. I mean, we hope, right?" he joked, before getting the plot of the movie totally, totally wrong.
A little later, he spoke about Reynolds' wife Blake Lively (she's apparently very good at cooking oatmeal) and said their three kids dressed up as "Deadpool, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Deadpool" for Halloween.
When asked if he (pretending to be Reynolds) voted in Canada's snap election earlier this year, Ferrell responded, "I did."
Explaining what a snap election is, he added, "It's a term that means get it over super quick because we couldn't give a sh*t."
A little later, the American star roasted Canada just a tiny bit more by performing a so-called "French" rap that he'd written — which was actually worse than Justin Bieber's attempt at French in his new "Timbiebs" commercial. Nice try though, Will!
From Your Site Articles
- Ryan Reynolds Crashed 'The Tonight Show' & What Happened Next ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds' "Saturday Night Live" Appearance Took The ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US - Narcity ›
- Dwayne Johnson Hired A Billboard To Embarrass Ryan Reynolds & He Had The Best Response - Narcity ›
Keep Reading Show less
Ryan Reynolds Crashed 'The Tonight Show' & What Happened Next Was Total Chaos (VIDEO)
He even overshared about his sex life with Blake Lively!
Ryan Reynolds crashed Jimmy Fallon's show this week and it didn't take long for things to get chaotic.
On Wednesday, November 10, the Canadian star was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live while Will Ferrell was the planned guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
However, the duo unexpectedly switched places at the last minute, meaning Reynolds showed up to chat with Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube
The American host appeared to be baffled by the change as Reynolds explained, "Will called, said he was running a little late, asked me if I'd jump in for him, and I said, 'Anything for you, Will.'"
A little later, he confirmed, "Will's not coming."
It didn't take long for the conversation to become even more hectic, as the host asked, "How's Blake? How are the kids?"
Ryan responded, "You know, they're all good. Blake's — no personal questions, by the way — but Blake is great. The sex is totally normal."
"Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy," he continued to joke. "I asked no personal questions, and you're going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy." He then tried (and failed) to talk about Ferrell's upcoming TV series The Shrink Next Door.
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, things were equally wild as Will Ferrell was fielding questions about Reynolds' new movie Red Notice, joking, "I think it's gonna be good. I mean, we hope, right?" He even roasted Canada's snap federal election earlier this year.
The two pranksters recently worked on a Christmas movie musical together called Spirited, which is yet to be released.
From Your Site Articles
- Ryan Reynolds Revealed Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' & It's Not ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen Had Perfect Reactions To Paul Rudd ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds Said The Back Of Dwayne Johnson's Head Looks ... ›
- Will Ferrell Pretended To Be Ryan Reynolds On 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Trolled Canada’s 2021 Election - Narcity ›
- Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US - Narcity ›
Keep Reading Show less
Load More Articles