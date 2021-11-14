Trending Tags

Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO)

Red velvet cake, anyone?

@blakelively | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Talk about an iconic duo! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have teamed up to make a music video for the track "I Bet You Think About Me," but the teaser trailer leaves way more questions than it answers.

On Sunday, November 14, both Swift and Lively shared the same short clip to their social media accounts, indicating that a special project had been completed between them.

In her post, the singer revealed that a new music video would be dropping on Monday at 10 a.m. She added, "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny [Blake Lively] on her directorial debut."

On her own accounts, Lively simply wrote, "Tomorrow. 10am ET," alongside the little "shh" emoji.

The teaser trailer, which is just 10 seconds long, shows a delicious-looking red velvet cake with some vicious claw marks through it.

A hand — which fans believe could be Lively's — then appears and grabs a chunk of the cake. A sneak-preview image from the video also shows the singer dressed in a dramatic red dress, holding a guitar under a chandelier. Mysterious, eh?

Taylor Swift | YouTube

The music video will accompany the song "I Bet You Think About Me," a particularly scorching track from the new re-recording of Swift's 2012 album "Red."

It's one of a handful of brand new songs on the album, which the singer is re-recording in an effort to reclaim ownership of her music.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

