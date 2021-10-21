Blake Lively Just Tore Into An Instagram Account For 'Exploiting' Her & Ryan Reynolds' Kids
She did not hold back.
Blake Lively just posted a very personal message on her Instagram, and honestly, we're applauding her.
On Wednesday, October 20, the Hollywood A-lister and mom of three took to her Instagram story to share a comment that she had posted to an account that allegedly regularly exploits "very young children" and condemned the use of pictures of her family.
"This is so disturbing," Lively wrote about the post featuring her and husband Ryan Reynolds' young ones. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."
The Instagram account Celebrity Kind shared Lively's comment on their story, saying "I promise you not a single person who has pursued a career in acting has ever 'signed up' to have their kids stalked and harrassed by packs of men."
According to Lively, the post was eventually removed, and she thanked people for unfollowing accounts that exploit children.
"YOU make ALL the difference," she wrote. "Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."