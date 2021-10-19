Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)

What a cutie!

Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

It is objectively clear that Ryan Reynolds is a handsome man, but from the throwback picture he just posted, it looks like he's always been a lil' cutie.

The Vancouver-born actor re-shared an old post from his grid on his Instagram story on Monday, October 18, and honestly, it's quite something.

"When I was 5 years old, my Dad used to take us to Knott's Berry Farm to meet girls. Only now, as I look back on this photo do I realize, my brother wasn't real," he joked.

The towheaded boy on the left appears to be Reynolds a couple of decades ago posing alongside his brother and some lowkey terrifying-looking ladies. Watch out, Blake, you might have some competition!

The actor also recently announced that he was taking a sabbatical to parent his children, so hopefully, he'll have some time to recreate pictures like this with his girls for them to look back.

From Your Site Articles

Ryan Reynolds Revealed Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' & It's Not To Travel Or Study

It hopefully won't be for too long, though! 😌

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @blakelively | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has clarified what he meant after announcing that he was taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's for the sweetest reason.

On Saturday, October 16, the Canadian A-lister posted on his Insta grid that he would be having a break from Hollywood after wrapping on the movie Spirited.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Said He’s Taking A ‘Sabbatical’ From Movies & Blake Trolled Him Instantly

Relationship goals, tbh.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Bad news ahead, Canada! Ryan Reynolds just announced that he'll be taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's not clear how long for.

On Saturday, October 16, the Vancouver-born Hollywood star posted on his Instagram about the break, and of course, his wife Blake Lively immediately roasted him, commenting that "Michael Caine did it first."

Keep Reading Show less

Michael Bublé Heard Ryan Reynolds Sing & It Took Him A 'Solid Week' To Get Over It (VIDEO)

The Canadian bromance is real.

michaelbuble | TikTok, vancityreynolds | TikTok

We love nothing more than to see Canadian celebs bonding over social media, and this latest TikTok video exchange between Michael Bublé and fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is proof that the bromance is real.

It all started on September 13, when Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his account taking on the latest TikTok challenge where users put their harmonizing skills to the test by performing renditions of the hit song "Grace Kelly" by Mika.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Just Sent A Heart-Warming Message To An Edmonton Woman With Terminal Cancer

Dan Levy and Colin Mochrie also had sweet messages for her.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

An Edmonton woman with terminal cancer just received the most wonderful video messages from Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy and a slew of other Canadian celebs.

On Monday, September 13, Twitter user Julie Rohr, who recently moved to hospice for her battle with a rare form of cancer called Leiomyosarcoma, was sent a message by Dan Levy.

Keep Reading Show less