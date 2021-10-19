Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)
What a cutie!
It is objectively clear that Ryan Reynolds is a handsome man, but from the throwback picture he just posted, it looks like he's always been a lil' cutie.
The Vancouver-born actor re-shared an old post from his grid on his Instagram story on Monday, October 18, and honestly, it's quite something.
"When I was 5 years old, my Dad used to take us to Knott's Berry Farm to meet girls. Only now, as I look back on this photo do I realize, my brother wasn't real," he joked.
The towheaded boy on the left appears to be Reynolds a couple of decades ago posing alongside his brother and some lowkey terrifying-looking ladies. Watch out, Blake, you might have some competition!
The actor also recently announced that he was taking a sabbatical to parent his children, so hopefully, he'll have some time to recreate pictures like this with his girls for them to look back.