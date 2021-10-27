Trending Tags

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Bought A Soccer Team & Felt All The Feels Attending His First Match

"I'm never sleeping again ever ever."

Ryan Reynolds Bought A Soccer Team & Felt All The Feels Attending His First Match
@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds recently announced that he's taking a sabbatical from acting and it looks like he's using some of that time to attend soccer games for a Welsh team he co-owns.

The Canadian celeb took to his Insta to describe just how intense he and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney found the experience cheering on the Wrexham A.F.C. team, and it sounded both invigorating and exhausting.

"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever ever," he wrote about the experience.

The soccer (or football as it's known in the U.K.) team lost the game against Maidenhead United F.C. with a score of 2-3 on Tuesday, October 26.

One of Reynolds's first-ever TikToks even alluded to his new relationship with the team.

@vancityreynolds

Oh no. @wrexham_afc @tiktok

In a selfie of himself as Deadpool a jersey for Wrexham slowly creeps up to cover Reynolds's torso, seemingly announcing the new partnership.

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Was Yesterday & His Insta Was Flooded With Messages From Celebs

So much love!

@vancityreynolds

Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds!

The Canadian superstar turned 45 on Saturday, October 23, and he received a slew of messages from his A-lister pals, which included, of course, some trolling.

Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)

We were all waiting for this!

@thehughjackman | Instagram

In true frenemy fashion, Hugh Jackman marked Ryan Reynolds' birthday by mercilessly trolling him.

To celebrate the Canadian turning 45 years old on October 23, Jackman shared a video to his Instagram story of a bunch of people on set wishing Reynolds happy birthday, including one person who actually said, "Happy birthday, Blake."

Blake Lively Just Tore Into An Instagram Account For 'Exploiting' Her & Ryan Reynolds' Kids

She did not hold back.

@blakelively | Instagram

Blake Lively just posted a very personal message on her Instagram, and honestly, we're applauding her.

On Wednesday, October 20, the Hollywood A-lister and mom of three took to her Instagram story to share a comment that she had posted to an account that allegedly regularly exploits "very young children" and condemned the use of pictures of her family.

Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)

What a cutie!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

It is objectively clear that Ryan Reynolds is a handsome man, but from the throwback picture he just posted, it looks like he's always been a lil' cutie.

The Vancouver-born actor re-shared an old post from his grid on his Instagram story on Monday, October 18, and honestly, it's quite something.

