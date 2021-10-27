Ryan Reynolds Bought A Soccer Team & Felt All The Feels Attending His First Match
"I'm never sleeping again ever ever."
Ryan Reynolds recently announced that he's taking a sabbatical from acting and it looks like he's using some of that time to attend soccer games for a Welsh team he co-owns.
The Canadian celeb took to his Insta to describe just how intense he and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney found the experience cheering on the Wrexham A.F.C. team, and it sounded both invigorating and exhausting.
"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever ever," he wrote about the experience.
The soccer (or football as it's known in the U.K.) team lost the game against Maidenhead United F.C. with a score of 2-3 on Tuesday, October 26.
One of Reynolds's first-ever TikToks even alluded to his new relationship with the team.
Oh no. @wrexham_afc @tiktok
In a selfie of himself as Deadpool a jersey for Wrexham slowly creeps up to cover Reynolds's torso, seemingly announcing the new partnership.