Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Soccer Star Kurt Zouma Was Caught Kicking His Cat On Video & It Just Cost Him Over $400K

His cats have been seized and he's losing so many sponsors.

Global Staff Writer
Soccer Star Kurt Zouma Was Caught Kicking His Cat On Video & It Just Cost Him Almost $430K
@kurtzouma | Instagram, Mottylev | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

French soccer player Kurt Zouma is under a lot of heat right now after video surfaced of him attacking his pet cat.

In the disturbing video, the West Ham United star can be seen kicking and slapping his pet Bengal cat in front of his brother and a young child.

Zouma's brother posted the video on Snapchat and The Sun, a U.K.-based tabloid, later published it online.

The video surfaced early this week and the scandal hit a new level on Wednesday, with Zouma facing a six-figure fine from his football club and losing a bunch of sponsors, including Adidas.

"Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated," West Ham United said in a statement condemning the video. That amount is estimated to be £250,000 (CAD$430,000), The Guardian reports.

The Royal Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has also stepped in to take his cats away while it investigates the case, after more than 230,000 people signed a petition for it to do so.

"'The cats are safe and in our care," the RSPCA said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Our priority is and has always been the well-being of these cats. They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues," an RSPCA spokesperson told Sky News.

English football fans booed Zouma when he hit the pitch for a game on Tuesday.

Vitality, a vitamin and supplement company, suspended its sponsorship of Zouma's team over the cat incident on Wednesday, while Adidas also announced that it was ending its personal sponsorship of Zouma.

Zouma has apologized for his actions and claimed that the cats "are loved and cherished" by his family, reported Yahoo News.

"There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video," said Zouma.

"I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

The petition against Zouma has also called for him to be arrested, but police have not announced any charges at this point.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

fashion & clothing

Adidas Canada Has A BOGO Sale & You Can Get 50% Off Your Second Item

Buy one, get one half-off now until February 10! 🙌

@adidasca | Instagram, @adidasoriginals | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in need of some new athletic attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Adidas Canada is offering a buy one, get one for 50% off deal right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Tom Brady Issued A 'Difficult' Statement Announcing His Retirement From The NFL

"I have tried my very best these past 22 years."

@tombrady | Instagram

After winning seven Super Bowl championships, Tom Brady has officially confirmed his retirement from the NFL via an emotional Instagram post.

Saying it was difficult for him to write, he made the announcement on February 1, after rumours swirled that he was thinking about it.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Watch The AFC & NFC Championship Games In Canada If You Don't Have Cable

Plus the 2022 Super Bowl and halftime show! 🏈

Aspenphoto | Dreamstime, Danny Raustadt | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With the 2022 Super Bowl just a few weeks away, that means the AFC and NFC Championship Games are around the corner.

Keep Reading Show less

You Might Be Saying These Popular Brand Names Wrong & Here’s How To Pronounce Them

Here's your daily pronunciation lesson! 👩🏫

Andrew Mrozowski | Narcity

Ever Google a popular brand because you just have no idea how to say it? Yeah, we're with you on that one!

Whether it's jalapeño (ha-la-pen-yo) or espresso (eh-spreh-so), words can be difficult. But much like words, brands can also be difficult to say — we're looking at you Chipotle (chip-oht-lay) and Audi (ow-dee).

Keep Reading Show less