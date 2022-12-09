Ryan Reynolds Met King Charles During A Royal Visit To Wrexham AFC (PHOTOS)
It looks like they had a pretty in-depth conversation on the pitch. 👀
Ryan Reynolds met with King Charles III in the middle of the field at the Wrexham AFC stadium and it looks like they had an in-depth conversation with each other!
On December 9, 2022, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had a royal visit to Wrexham, Wales and they also visited the Wrexham AFC Racecourse Ground.
Reynolds and Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney met the new king on the pitch, shaking hands and having a brief conversation with him.
The football club posted photos on social media that show Reynolds standing beside King Charles in the middle of the field along with other Wrexham AFC officials and players.
\u201cA Royal visit to the Racecourse Ground this morning\n\n\ud83d\udd34\u26aa #WxmAFC | \ud83d\udcf8 @GTPhotography_1\u201d— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham AFC) 1670593199
The Canadian was also captured by cameras seemingly deep in conversation with the king while McElhenney chatted up the queen consort.
Reynolds shared a few photos with the royals on Instagram, including one of him standing with King Charles and laughing while the monarch is looking away from him with a blank expression.
"Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge," he joked in the caption of the post.
Reynolds posted a photo of him and McElhenney with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on his Instagram story and pointed out that those two were "actual royalty."
After going to his first Wrexham AFC match back in 2021, Reynolds shared on Instagram that he's "never sleeping again" because "football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, Tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty."
Now, the Canadian recently confirmed rumours that he's trying to buy another professional sports team but in Canada this time.
Reynolds said that for him to actually buy the Ottawa Senators, the city's NHL team, he would "need a partner with really deep pockets."
"It's called a consortium when you form a group together to buy an entity," he explained. "It's just a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy."
