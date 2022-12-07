Shania Twain Called Out Ryan Reynolds On Stage & He Had The Best Reaction (VIDEO)
"That don't impress me much."
It's no secret that Canadians like to shout out other Canadians, and Shania Twain recently did just that for fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds at the People's Choice Awards.
During a performance, Twain, who was the recipient of this year's Music Icon award, decided to swap out the lyrics in the iconic bop "That Don't Impress Me Much."
Instead of singing "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt, That don't impress me much," she sassily sang, "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds."
The camera then panned to the Vancouver-born star who appeared shocked and delighted, mouthing "Oh my god, me?"
Over on his Instagram stories, Reynolds shared the special moment, saying "This may be the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Later in the evening, Reynolds shouted Twain out when he gave his speech while accepting the People’s Icon award.
"I gotta thank my family family, Blake and my three daughters," he said. "It's gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here, I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while."
"I'd venture to guess that Shania Twain has an amazing couch, just saying," Reynolds joked.
He finished his speech with some heartfelt words for the special ladies in his life.
"Blake, and my girls, you are quite literally — you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," he shared. "I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."
Surely he won't have to sleep on the couch after those sweet words! Congrats, Shania and Ryan!
