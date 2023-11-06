Genie Bouchard Met Shania Twain At A Concert & Fangirled Over The 'Canadian Icon' (PHOTOS)
"A LIVING LEGEND."
Country-pop singer Shania Twain has been making stops in Canadian cities for her Queen of Me Tour and tennis star Genie Bouchard shared the sweet moment she got to meet Twain at one of them.
On November 5, Bouchard posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from Twain's concert in Montreal, Quebec.
One of the photos is a selfie Bouchard took with Twain and in the caption the tennis player expressed just how much it meant to her to meet the Canadian musician.
"A LIVING LEGEND. AN ICON," Bouchard wrote in her Instagram post. The Canadian athlete also added that she's looked up to Twain since she was a kid.
"I’ve looked up to Shania ever since I was 3 years old," Bouchard wrote.
"She’s from a small town in Canada and had massive success, and that inspired me." For those who don't know Twain was born in Windsor, Ontario and grew up in Timmins, Ontario.
Bouchard also shared that Twain's story inspired the tennis player when it came to her career.
"It made me believe I could have success too. What a night for my family and I! Thank you Shania," Bouchard continued.
Bouchard also included a video of herself singing along during the concert to Twain's hit song "I Feel Like A Woman."
It looks like the Canadian tennis player and her family even got to hang out with Twain and Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud backstage.
Twain is back in Canada for her Queen of Me Tour. She'll be performing in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Edmonton before her final show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 14.
The country-pop singer will then take a break before she kicks off her Las Vegas residency in May 2024.
So if you've ever wanted to see the Canadian legend perform live, you still have a chance to get some tickets!