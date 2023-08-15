Shania Twain Is Heading Back To Las Vegas & Here's How You Can Get Tickets To Her Show
"F*ck this, I'm going to Vegas."
Canadian superstar, Shania Twain is heading back to Las Vegas.
The singer announced her new Las Vegas residency in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
In the video, Twain is doing some chores around the house when she stops and says "F*ck this, I'm going to Vegas" and it switches to a poster with the residency details.
"The news is out - I’m returning to Vegas!! My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I’m giving you ALL THE HITS," the caption reads.
The residency will kick off in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Does Shania Twain still have a Las Vegas residency?
On August 15, the Canadian singer announced she was heading back to Vegas in 2024.
The residency titled Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! will include 24 shows starting on May 10, 2024 and running through until December 14, 2024.
According to Billboard, this will be Twain's third residency in her career. Her first residency ran from 2012-2014 and the second ran from 2019-2022.
In an interview with outlet, Twain explained why she enjoys residencies.
"If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater is my playroom for a while," she told Billboard.
"I love that I get consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around. It’s a very different approach to the production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road. It’s a controlled environment, no variables you have to worry about — you can get the sound and lights the way you want it. That custom element of the production is a luxury."
When can I get tickets for Shania Twain's 2024 Las Vegas residency?
The general on-sale for Shania Twain tickets will begin on August 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET on the Ticketmaster website.
The general public will have access to a presale starting on August 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
Is Shania Twain touring in 2023?
Twain is currently in the middle of her Queen of Me Tour, which includes stops in Canada.
She wrapped up her shows in the U.S. in July and will take the tour to Europe in September.
She'll be back in the U.S. and Canada starting in October.
Twain's remaining Canadian shows include:
- Toronto on October 22, 2023
- Quebec City on October 24, 2023
- Montreal on October 25, 2023
- Winnipeg on November 7, 2023
- Saskatoon on November 9, 2023
- Calgary on November 11, 2023
- Edmonton on November 12, 2023
- Vancouver on November 14, 2023
That's not all!
The Canadian musician also has a deluxe 25th-anniversary edition of her album Come on Over coming out. The original album was the top-selling country album and the highest-sold album by a female artist of all time, according to Twain's website.
Come on Over: Diamond Edition will be available on August 25 and will include a bonus disc with live tracks, mixes and duets with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Alison Krauss.