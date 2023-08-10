Shania Twain Sent Kind Words To Celine Dion & It's The Wholesome Canadian Love We All Need
"I just pray that she is able to overcome it."
Shania Twain is sending out some Canadian support to Celine Dion in her time of need.
The country singer told Billboard that she hopes to connect with Dion as she battles Stiff-Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that impacts a person's muscles, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
"I hope to be able to connect with her at some point. I think it's gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again," Twain told Billboard.
Twain called Dion a "one of a kind" and said she is an "extraordinary vocalist and entertainer."
Dion had to reschedule tour dates for spring 2023 due to her condition, and she shared her hardships with her fans in an Instagram post back in December 2022.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through... It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she said.
Dion explained that her muscle spasms impact her everyday life, from walking to how she uses her vocal cords to sing and that with her current condition, she wouldn't be able to give her fans 100%.
"I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most," she said.
While there isn't a cure for Stiff-Person Syndrome, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says with "appropriate treatment, SPS symptoms may be kept under control."
So hopefully, these two Canadian legends can share a stage together in the near future.