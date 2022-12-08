Celine Dion Shared An Emotional Message About Her Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis (VIDEO)
"I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now."
Celine Dion recently shared an emotional message with her fans and opened up about her diagnosis of a neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome and what it means for her ongoing "Courage" tour.
On Thursday, December 8, the 54-year-old posted a message on her Instagram.
"I'm sorry it's taking me so long to reach out to you," Dion said. "I miss you all so much. And I can't wait to be on stage talking to you in person."
She shared that she's been dealing with problems with her health "for a long time" and that although it's been difficult for her to face the challenges, she's now ready to open up about what she's been going through.
"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she explained.
"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she continued.
"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."
Due to the diagnosis, Dion said that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February.
"All I know is singing It's what I've done all my life," she said. "And it's what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you. Being on the stage, performing for you."
"I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she continued. "For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery."
She thanked everyone for the well wishes sent her way on social media, saying the comments mean a lot to her.
"Be well. I love you guys so much. And I really hope to see you again real soon."
According to the singer's website, her shows between February 24 to April 21, 2023, have been rescheduled between March 6 to April 22, 2024.
Her summer shows between Mary 31 to July 12, 2023, are cancelled while her shows between August 26 and October 4, 2023, remain as scheduled for now.
Feel better, Celine, Canada's rooting for you!