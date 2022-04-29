Celine Dion Posted An Updated About Her Health Struggles & She Got Emotional (VIDEO)
The Canadian singer said she's getting treatment from doctors and taking medication.
Canadian superstar Celine Dion has shared an emotional update about her health struggles and announced that she's postponing and cancelling shows because of it.
In a video posted to Instagram on April 29, the 54-year-old singer revealed that she is rescheduling some European dates of her Courage World Tour to 2023 while some concerts are being cancelled altogether.
She emotionally apologized to fans and said that the first time the shows were moved was because of the pandemic but now this is because of her health issues, which were revealed in 2021 to be "severe and persistent muscle spasms."
"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," Dion said. "It's going very slow and it's very frustrating for me."
Dion also revealed that she is getting treatment from her doctors and taking medication but she's still experiencing muscle spasms.
"It's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped. I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait but I'm just not there yet," she said.
"All I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve," Dion continued.
She then thanked fans for the love and support they've sent her on social media which she said means a lot to her.
In October 2021, it was announced that Dion was experiencing muscle spasms that led her to postpone the opening of her Las Vegas show and cancel the dates in 2021 and 2022.
Then at the beginning of 2022, Dion cancelled the remaining North American dates of her Courage World Tour because of her health issues.