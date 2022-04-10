Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Jake Gyllenhaal Belted Out A Celine Dion Ballad On 'SNL' & & He Honestly Killed It (VIDEO)

Who knew he could hit those high notes?

Trending Staff Writer
Jake Gyllenhaal during his monologue. Right: Gyllenhaal belting it out.

Jake Gyllenhaal during his monologue. Right: Gyllenhaal belting it out.

Saturday Night Live | Twitter

Nothing says entertainment like a movie star belting out a song by a Canadian icon.

On April 9's episode of Saturday Night Live, guest host Jake Gyllenhaal absolutely killed a rendition of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and it has all of us wanting a Dion-Gyllenhaal duet.

The star performed the iconic ballad as a tribute to the fact that he hasn't hosted the show in 15 years and just feels so much love for being back.

"I never thought SNL would come calling again," said Gyllenhaal. "I mean, it's been 15 years. And I wasn't sure I'd remember how to host."

He jokes about how the last time he was on the show in 2007, there were quips about the first iPhone, George W. Bush, and a drag performance of a song from the movie Dreamgirls.

"But being here tonight, it seems like everything is suddenly coming back," said the actor before belting into his own version of the Dion song.

"But when you see me like this, and I host you like that, I'll just have to admit that it's all coming back to me," sang Gyllenhaal before being joined by a few members of the SNL cast on back-up vocals.

But where he really shines is when he hits the most powerful moment of the song — you know the part, that iconic "Baby! Baby! Baby!"

And you know what? He kind of does amazing, despite the fact that he holds the note for a hilariously long time. Maybe he should be auditioning for parts in musicals!

Always good to see Canadian content on SNL!

