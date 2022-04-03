Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

oscars 2022

'SNL' Roasted Will Smith & The Infamous Oscars Slap So Many Times Last Night (VIDEOS)

A whole sketch was dedicated to what happened! 😬

Trending Editor
'SNL' host Jerrod Carmichael. Right: An 'SNL' skit.

'SNL' host Jerrod Carmichael. Right: An 'SNL' skit.

nbcsnl | Twitter

It seems the world is not tired of talking about Will Smith, Chris Rock and the now-infamous Oscars slap yet… and that includes Saturday Night Live.

During the SNL episode on April 2, less than one week after the controversial moment, several bits acknowledged what happened, with one sketch even recreating the moment.

The references began pretty much from the outset, despite host Jerrod Carmichael's opening monologue suggesting the world had grown tired of talking about the scandal.

The slap — which occurred after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — was, however, mentioned constantly throughout the monologue, with Carmichael ultimately concluding that former U.S. President Barack Obama should weigh in on the incident.

Those who aren't tired of hearing about what happened didn't have to wait too long to see a whole sketch dedicated to the drama, either.

Around halfway through the show, the slap was addressed in a skit set at the Oscars in the moments before, which cast Chris Redd as Will Smith and Carmichael as a seat filler.

The seat filler watches the events of the evening unfold as Smith plays it cool between slapping Rock and shouting at him.

That wasn't all. The now-infamous Oscars moment was also acknowledged in the SNL cold open, during a Fox and Friends parody that included a FaceTime from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

James Austin Johnson, playing Trump, admits that he did see the slap and "enjoyed" it, before going on a confusing rant involving some of Smith's other movies, 2005's Hitch and 2006's The Pursuit of Happyness.

The smack also got a shoutout from Colin Jost and Michael Che during their Weekend Update segment. The duo roasted Smith during their news segment, with Jost joking that the moment "sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows."

They also took aim at Smith's Oscars acceptance speech as well as his recent resignation from the Academy in the aftermath of what happened.

In the week since the Oscars, both Rock and Smith have spoken out, while Pinkett Smith has vaguely referenced what happened via Instagram.

Other big-name celebs, including Jim Carrey and other comedians, have called out Smith for his behaviour on the night, slamming it as "sickening."

Smith has also publicly apologized to Rock, calling his actions "unacceptable and inexcusable."

