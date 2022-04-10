'SNL' Joked About How Will Smith Should Be Punished By The Oscars And It's So Brutal (VIDEO)
Saturday Night Live has once again tackled the subject of Will Smith, Chris Rock and the assault at the 2022 Oscars and they didn't hold back.
On Saturday, April 9, as part of the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost shared what he believes the better punishment for the actor is after the Academy announced that he'd be banned from the ceremony for a decade.
"As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?" Jost wondered.
"He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after-party," Jost said. "He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife."
Ouch!
As for what would perhaps be a little more painful, Jost had a compelling suggestion.
"I think honestly a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year's Oscars," he said.
"Because trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an award show," the comedian shared as a picture of him and Michael Che doing just that flashed on the screen.
"I loved it," disagreed Che as he shook his head.
This isn't the first time the SNL duo has addressed the now-infamous altercation between Smith and Rock.
On April 2, Jost joked that the incident "sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows."
Since the upsetting event at the Oscars, Smith has apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy.
As for his ten-year ban, Smith reportedly said that he accepts and respects their decision.
