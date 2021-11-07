Trending Tags

'SNL' Just Introduced A New Trump & It's So Good People Are Getting 'Flashbacks' (VIDEO)

James Austin Johnson has taken on the role of America's former president. 🇺🇸👇

He's back, people! Donald Trump returned to Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend for the first time in a year, with new cast member James Austin Johnson taking on the role of the former American president.

On Saturday, November 6, Johnson appeared in the SNL cold open as Trump, ranting about subjects like the new movie Dune, actor Chris Pratt and the Game of Thrones ending, among many other things.

Cecily Strong, playing Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro, then asked him, "How do you keep that all in your brain?"

Johnson's version of Trump answered, "I had my ears sealed so nothing comes in or out."

The sketch appeared to go down pretty well with SNL viewers, with many taking to social media to praise the accuracy of Johnson's performance.

One person tweeted, "He's got that impression down! Voice, cadence, gestures, and look [...]" Another added, "I thought they dubbed him in [because] it was so good."

Somebody else said, "Holy moly. This impression is incredible!!" In fact, some suggested the character was so accurate that they were getting "flashbacks" from Trump's time in the White House.

"I had flashbacks and feeling a little PTSD," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Omg he played him so well I got flashbacks."

Somebody else agreed too, writing, "I actually had to stop watching. Too real!"

American actor Alec Baldwin previously played the former U.S. president on SNL, but retired the role in 2020 when Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the presidential election.

