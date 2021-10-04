Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - People
saturday night live

Kacey Musgraves' Nude 'SNL' Performance Is A Tribute To A Hit '90s Movie

Guitar ✅Cowboy boots ✅ Clothes ❌

Kacey Musgraves' Nude 'SNL' Performance Is A Tribute To A Hit '90s Movie
Saturday Night Live | YouTube, Forrest Gump | Paramount Pictures

Life with Kacey Musgraves is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get.

Musgraves kicked off the new season of Saturday Night Live with a soul-baring performance of her new song "Justified."

She also bared some skin by wearing nothing but cowboy boots and a guitar on her lap for the entire song.

The "naked with an instrument" pose is nothing new to pop music, but Musgraves took it to the next level by doing it live in a performance that '90s kids might find familiar.

Kacey Musgraves: justified (Live) - SNL youtu.be

She later acknowledged what many of her fans were already guessing: that it was all a tribute to Jenny, the woman played by Robin Wright in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump. Musgraves didn't say anything, but she did tweet a screenshot from the movie.

In the movie, Jenny plays the guitar while singing "Blowin' In The Wind" for a crowd of U.S. soldiers in Vietnam. She's wearing heels and nothing else in the scene, and a few drunk soldiers quickly interrupt her performance.

Musgraves just released her new album Star-Crossed and she was the first musical guest for SNL's 47th season premiere. And while her bare-naked-with-boots look stole the show, she did perform another song, "Camera Roll," while wearing a flannel shirt and jeans.

Kacey Musgraves: camera roll (Live) - SNL youtu.be

From Your Site Articles

Justin Bieber Apparently Keeps FTing Kacey Musgraves Out Of Nowhere & She's Not Picking Up

"It's a decline for me," Musgraves told the New York Times.

@justinbieber | Instagram, KaceyMusgraves | Twitter

While most people would probably be happy with a random FaceTime call from Justin Bieber, country-pop star Kacey Musgraves isn't having any of it.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Musgraves and her producing partners were interrupted by Bieber video calling them out of nowhere.

Keep Reading Show less

Save ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Is Trending Online After The Show Got A Shout-Out On ‘SNL’

The Canadian show was cancelled earlier this month.👇
nbcsnl | Twitter kimsconvenience | Instagram

Following an impressive Saturday Night Live (SNL) bit performed by Bowen Yang, “save Kim’s Convenience” has started trending on Twitter.

During SNL on Saturday, March 27, the Chinese American actor, comedian and podcaster began with a message about anti-Asian hate crimes.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Started A Brand New Tradition At SNL & It's Total Canadian Kindness

Your daily dose of positivity!👇🇨🇦
regejean | Instagram instadanjlevy | Instagram

Following his appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, Canada’s Dan Levy has proved that he’s probably the nicest guy in Hollywood.

After his SNL hosting debut on February 6, the Schitt’s Creek writer, producer and star left a seriously sweet note for the next host — and it looks like he may have started a tradition.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy’s Mom Has ‘Just 7 Words’ To Say To The Kids That Used To Bully Him

She is SO proud of her son. 🥲💕
instadanjlevy | Instagram instadanjlevy | Instagram

Ahead of his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last weekend, Dan Levy’s mom had a message for the kids that used to bully him.

Taking to Twitter one day before the show aired, Deborah Divine showed just how proud she is of her son, who wrote, produced and starred in Schitt’s Creek.

Keep Reading Show less