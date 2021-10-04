Kacey Musgraves' Nude 'SNL' Performance Is A Tribute To A Hit '90s Movie
Guitar ✅Cowboy boots ✅ Clothes ❌
Life with Kacey Musgraves is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get.
Musgraves kicked off the new season of Saturday Night Live with a soul-baring performance of her new song "Justified."
She also bared some skin by wearing nothing but cowboy boots and a guitar on her lap for the entire song.
The "naked with an instrument" pose is nothing new to pop music, but Musgraves took it to the next level by doing it live in a performance that '90s kids might find familiar.
Kacey Musgraves: justified (Live) - SNL youtu.be
She later acknowledged what many of her fans were already guessing: that it was all a tribute to Jenny, the woman played by Robin Wright in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump. Musgraves didn't say anything, but she did tweet a screenshot from the movie.
In the movie, Jenny plays the guitar while singing "Blowin' In The Wind" for a crowd of U.S. soldiers in Vietnam. She's wearing heels and nothing else in the scene, and a few drunk soldiers quickly interrupt her performance.
Musgraves just released her new album Star-Crossed and she was the first musical guest for SNL's 47th season premiere. And while her bare-naked-with-boots look stole the show, she did perform another song, "Camera Roll," while wearing a flannel shirt and jeans.
Kacey Musgraves: camera roll (Live) - SNL youtu.be